Victoria Cross recipient Willie Apiata and Māori Battalion veteran Robert 'Bom' Gillies, with then Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy at Te Rau Aroha Museum at the Waitangi Treaty Grounds last year.

The 2022 awards ceremony for the Ngarimu VC and 28th (Māori) Battalion Memorial Scholarships will be held at Te Rau Aroha Museum at the Waitangi Treaty Grounds on June 10, the first time they have been held outside Wellington. The scholarships recognise Māori who are undertaking tertiary study or vocational education and training, and demonstrate characteristics that align with the values of the 28th (Māori) Battalion. The awards ceremony is an opportunity for whānau to celebrate the recipients' success. The decision to hold the awards at Te Rau Aroha Museum acknowledges the seminal speech Sir Apirana Ngata gave to members of the 28th (Māori) Battalion before they departed for World War II. The museum is dedicated to honouring the men and women who serve our country and includes a gallery that specifically acknowledges the 28th (Māori) Battalion's A Company, most of whom whakapapa to Te Tai Tokerau. The awards will be presented by Associate Minister of Education Kelvin Davis, Willie Apiata VC, and Tā Robert Gillies, the last surviving member of the 28th (Māori) Battalion.

Covid-19 update

There were 211 new Covid-19 cases reported in Northland on Friday, out of 7800 nationally, the Ministry of Health said. The ministry reported a further 17 Covid-related deaths yesterday, but none were in Northland. There were 401 people in hospital with the virus across the country, including 15 in Northland. Of Northland's new cases yesterday 128 were in Whangārei, 63 in the Far North and 20 in Kaipara. There were 1592 active cases in the region and 33,360 people have recovered from Covid 19 in Northland.

Have your say on airport

Submissions on a potential shift for Whangārei Airport at Onerahi, above, close on Wednesday.

People wanting to make submissions about a potential new airport for Whangārei have until Wednesday to do so. Submissions close on May 25 at 4.30pm. Whangārei District Council Is looking at Ruatangata, Ruatangata West or One Tree Point West for a potential $150 million new airport as well as staying at the existing Onerahi airport. For a submission form and more information visit

https://www.wdc.govt.nz/Whats-new/Have-your-say/Airport-Location-Consultation-2022

Polytech wellbeing programme

Tai Tokerau tertiary education provider NorthTec is working with support from the Ministry of Health to roll out a Kaupapa Māori wellbeing programme – Kahikatea, underpinned by the principles of Sir Mason Durie's Te Whare Tapa Whā model. The programme had a "soft launch" on February 14 and is now available to all students at the polytech. The Whare Tapa Whā model focuses on four dimensions of health: tinana (physical), hinengaro (mental and emotional), whānau (family and social), and wairua (spiritual).

Sawmill brews 'coveted' ale

No Northland brewers made the top 30 in the New World Beer and Cider Awards this year.

Waipū's McLeod's Brewery in particular and Kerikeri's Kainui Brew Co have had much success in the contest in recent years. But the closest brewer to Northland to make the top 30 this year was Sawmill, in Leigh, which had its Extra Pale Ale and West Coast IPA make the coveted list. The supreme winner was Emerson's Weissbier.

Jazz group performs

Northern Jazz Society is hosting the Maggie Coco Quintet at its next Sunday Jazz event on June 5. The group also features Stallone D'Souza on keyboard, Hiriwa Rikihana on guitar, Matthew Shepherd on bass and Scott Wynne on drums. It's at Flames Hotel Onerahi from 2pm-4.30pm.

Planting day

Friends of Rangikapiti's next planting morning is tomorrow. People should meet at the end of Rangikapiti Rd at 9.30am and bring a spade and whatever else they need (gloves, a water bottle, etc). Planting will be on Kohekohe Point in several locations.