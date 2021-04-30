Northland news in brief: New organisers for Christmas parade; and thousands to get Winter Energy Payment

Kerikeri Lions Club is retiring from organising the town's Christmas parade after many years. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Community group Our Kerikeri is planning to take over the town's annual Christmas parade as Kerikeri Lions Club — the event's long-time organiser — struggles with falling and ageing membership. A Christmas volunteer workshop will be held at the Procter Library on Cobham Rd from 5pm on May 5 to discuss ideas and from a project group. All welcome; bring a pen and paper and some Christmas spirit.

Winter Energy Payment

From today, thousands of Northlanders receiving either a Main Benefit or New Zealand Superannuation will get more money each week through the Winter Energy Payment. "The Winter Energy Payment started as part of the Government's December 2017 Families Package designed to help older New Zealanders and many of our poorest families heat their homes over winter," Minister for Social Development and Employment Carmel Sepuloni said. The payment is $20.46 a week for single people, or $31.82 a week for couples and single people with children.

Dean of Law appointed

AUT law lecturer Khylee Quince

Khylee Quince (Te Roroa, Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Porou) has been appointed Dean of Law at AUT University. She is the first dean of law at a New Zealand university of Māori descent. Quince, who proudly hails from the Hokianga, teaches criminal law, advanced criminal law and youth justice. She was recently appointed to the Parole Board and is dedicated to changing a justice system failing Māori and Te Tiriti obligations by ignoring tikanga Māori.

Campground closes

The Department of Conservation is closing the Rarawa Beach Campground, about 3 kilometres north of Ngataki in the Far North, for four weeks. DoC is closing the campground while it carries out the removal of wilding pines in conjunction with the Northland Regional Council. The campground will be closed from May 4 to June 4. For further information contact DoC on 09 4086014 or email kaitaia@doc.govt.nz.

Pamper days

Northland women in need of some pampering have the perfect opportunity next month, with the Wings Pamper Day being held in Whangārei again. The Women's International Newcomers Group Social (Wings) Pamper Day is the chance for women to enjoy mini pampering treatments from head to toe, with raffles and spot prizes on offer, as well as plenty of stalls. The pamper day will be held at St John's Golden Church, on Kamo Rd, from 10am to 4pm on May 15. For more information and to get the $10 tickets go to www.wingsnz.org.nz and click on the Pamper Day link.

Passes won

Readers Sara Crane and Judith Blackburn both won double passes to see Kiwi singer/songwriter Nadia Reid in a competition run by the Northern Advocate. Reid performs at Forum North, Whangārei, on May 21, with tickets on sale at eventfinda.co.nz and further tour information at BanishedMusic.com.

Fuel pumps shut down

Pukenui residents and businesses will temporarily be without local fuel supplies when work begins to replace the community's 50-year-old wharf next week. Petrol and diesel can be bought from self-service pumps at GAS Pukenui wharf. The land-based petrol and diesel bowser is located at the wharf carpark, while the marine bowser supplies diesel only from a pump on the wharf itself. However, electricity to both pumps is due to be cut from May 3 when demolition work on the wharf begins. Electricity will be reconnected within two weeks to the land pump on May 17, but diesel supplies from the wharf pump will not be available again until construction of the new truck-rated wharf is completed in October.

Correction

In our interview with Whangārei-raised musician Dianne Swann on Thursday we transposed the dates of her upcoming Northland gigs. To promote the album Auckland-based Swann is about to embark on a national tour, with gigs at ONEONESIX, in Whangārei on May 14, with Farandicus and at Russell Boating Club on May 15 with Dylan Storey.