New classrooms

Four Northland schools will receive new classrooms after the Government says it freed up $100m to reinvest in school property. Kerikeri High School, Kerikeri Primary School and Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Kaikohe will receive four classrooms each, and a satellite classroom for Blomfield Specialist School will be delivered to Oromahoe School.

Coopers Beach Lotto winner

Four Square Coopers Beach sold a $32,045 winning Lotto ticket. The ticket was one of 10 nationwide to win Lotto Second Division on Wednesday. Because of T20 cricket coverage on TVNZ 1, Saturday’s live Lotto draw will be aired on TVNZ 2 at 8pm.

Whangārei roadworks

Four Whangārei roadwork asphalting sites are scheduled: SH1/Central Ave (six nights from Oct 19, excluding Labour weekend), Kensington Sports Park (Nov), Cheviot St to Fourth Ave (Dec), and Russell Rd (one night in Jan). Work runs 9pm–5am, Sunday to Thursday.

SH1 overnight closure

SH1 will be closed overnight between Portland Rd and the SH15 roundabout for seven nights from October 20, excluding Labour weekend. The alternate route is along Loop Rd/SH15. The closure is for asphalting on the southbound lanes as part of the Loop Road Safety Improvements project.

Simply the best

TINA The Ultimate Tribute to the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll is on November 3 at Forum North, Whangārei. Tickets are available at Eventfinda.co.nz.

Scoot the Loop

Multiple Sclerosis Northland is inviting people to Scoot the Loop on November 2 at 10.30am. Walk, bike, scoot or wheelchair your way around the Town Basin Loop Walkway. Wear orange to show support for locals with MS. Meeting point is the sundial at the Quay.

Pink Ribbon appeal

Breast Cancer Foundation NZ’s Pink Ribbon Street Appeal is on tomorrow. More than 500 Northlanders will be out with buckets to collect donations for breast cancer research, education and patient support.