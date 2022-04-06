Whangārei Hospital Emergency Department clinical director Dr Marysha Gardner.

Whangārei Hospital Emergency Department (ED) clinical director Dr Marysha Gardner became the inaugural winner of the 'Peter Freeman Making a Difference Award' at the New Zealand Emergency Departments Conference in Taupō. The award recognises individuals who make a difference to staff and patients in the ED. Gardner's nomination spoke of her ongoing initiative, leadership and dedication all in the face of the ongoing pandemic. Her selflessness and ability to accommodate changes so staff feel supported within an unpredictable environment set her apart from others, the nomination read. Gardner was described as having enriched the lives of Northlanders - especially those that are vulnerable and going the extra mile to ensure the safety of people affected by family harm.

Fire callout in Far North

Fire and Emergency NZ were called to a fire near Ōkaihau in the Far North just before 12pm yesterday. The fire, near Cook Road, covered around 10 hectares, fire communications shift manager Colin Underdown said. Two helicopters were sent in to fight the fire, and diggers created fire breaks. The fire was contained by around 1.30pm, and firefighters had left the scene.

Safety changes at road crossing

Pedestrian safety is at the forefront of changes being made to a road crossing in Ngunguru. The raised crossing on Ngunguru Rd nearest the local shops will be relocated to the south side of Kopipi Cr. A Facebook post by Whangārei District Council Hikurangi Coastal Ward councillor Anna Murphy said the change would still reduce vehicle speeds as well as provide a safe crossing point, and lessen the impact on parking outside the shops. Murphy wrote the zebra crossing on the other side of the shops by the alley to the complex would remain and be the main crossing. She urged anyone with concerns to contact project manager Mark Seakins via mark.seakins@nta.govt.nz

Concrete spill stymies traffic flow

One of Kaitaia's busiest intersections was partly blocked by a concrete spill on Tuesday. Around noon motorists reported fresh concrete on the Pak'nSave roundabout preventing access to the supermarket and McDonalds. Kaitaia deputy fire chief Ross Beddows said contractors had started shovelling the wet concrete away but the brigade's hoses made a faster job of it. The mess was cleaned up within 15 minutes. ''We have no concrete evidence so all we can deduce is that a truck must have been a bit full as it went around the roundabout and some of it sloshed out.'' The call-out, one of many in recent days, cements Kaitaia's position as the busiest brigade in the Far North.