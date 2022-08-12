The site where Rev Henry Williams' ship "Herald" was launched from in Paihia in 1826. A reunion of the Williams family - one of the country's first missionaries - is being held next year.

Descendants of Paihia's first missionaries are gearing up for a major reunion next year to coincide with the 200th anniversary of the town's mission station. At least 800 people are expected to take part in the Williams Family Reunion in Paihia on April 13-16, 2023. Accommodation providers, eateries or activity organisers that want to be on a list supplied to attendees should email paihiatourismlist@gmail.com by September 15.

Open for repairs

Kaikohe's Repair Cafe is reopening this month after a Covid-related hiatus. The first session will be at 1-4pm on August 27 at Left Bank, at the corner of Broadway and Park Rd. Anyone with an item that need repairing is welcome to drop in and see if one of the experts on hand can fix it.

Nominations are open

Entries are open for the Te Mana Oranga Trust Workplace Diversity and Inclusion award category for this year's NorthChamber Northland Business Excellence Awards. Kamo-based Sunshine Homes won the category award last year. Working with Te Whatu Ora – Te Tai Tokerau and its IPS (Individual placement and support) team, Sunshine Homes has offered placements to four job seekers, two of whom have begun apprenticeships with the business in addition to work it has done over many years with people via the probation service. The Te Mana Oranga Trust Workplace Diversity and Inclusion award shines a light on how transformational it can be when people are supported into employment. Entries are open until September 16 and the awards presentation and celebration evening is on November 4. For more details about how to enter go to https://www.northlandbusinessawards.co.nz/

Training for youth

Are you a youth looking to upskill in the Far North? Regent Training Centre is looking for 15 students to study at Ngawha Innovation & Enterprise Park in Kaikohe from January 17, 2023. The following courses are on offer; Automotive (Level 2), Building and Construction (Level 2) and Fitness and Health (Level 1 Foundation Program). The age group is 15-19 years for each of the programs. Get in touch with Wayne on 021 771 358 to find out more.

Learn leadership skills

Applications are now open for one Northlander to have their $6000 Kellogg Rural Leadership course paid for by the Whangārei A&P Society. The scholarship is to assist with growing Northland's future leaders in the Primary Sector. Last year's scholarship recipient Nathan Chestnut said the programme was for people involved in the world of agriculture and wanting to learn about effective leadership, expand knowledge and networks. He encouraged those wanting to be a change-maker in rural New Zealand to apply. Applications for the Lincoln-based programme, beginning January 2023, close at 5pm on October 24. For more information visit www.whangareiap.org.nz or for the programme visit www.kellogg.org.nz.

League grand finals today

Northland's rugby league fans are expected to flock to Waipapakauri Domain, north of Kaitaia, today for the grand finals of the 2022 Taitokerau Rugby League. First up, at 1pm, the Ngāti Kahu Sharks will take on the Whangaroa Marlins to decide the winner of the Rangatira division; that will be followed at 2.30pm by a mighty clash between the Ōtangarei Knights and the Waipapakauri Bombers for the supreme title in the Toa Ariki division. Last weekend's semifinal results were Marlins 68-4 Kaikohe Lions (Rangatira) and Bombers 52-12 Valley Crushers (Toa Ariki). This season is only the Knights' second in the breakaway Taitokerau Rugby League.

Armed police a precaution

Armed police swarmed on a property on Wainui Valley Rd, Kaeo, around 11am on Tuesday. The attendance of armed officers was a "precaution", police said, and inquiries into the incident are ongoing. No injuries were reported. There was no immediate risk to the public, police said, and officers were speaking to those involved.

Fourth youth arrested

A fourth youth has been arrested after a driver fleeing from police allegedly hit two vehicles on August 3. Police saw a stolen vehicle being driven erratically at 3.20pm that day in Kensington but the driver took off and collided with one car on Kensington Ave before allegedly going the wrong way through the roundabout at the intersection of Kensington Ave and State Highway 1, where they allegedly hit an oncoming car. Police said a pursuit was not initiated, but officers followed at a distance. The car crashed into two other cars, before coming to a stop on Douglas St. The four occupants fled on foot, and police were able to locate three of them at the time and take them into custody. Police said a fourth youth has since been arrested and referred to Youth Aid.