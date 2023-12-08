Make sure you know how to keep your furry friends safe from toxic foods during the Christmas period. Photo / 123rf

Mill Road Vet Hospital is reminding pet owners to keep their furry friends safe from toxic foods during the Christmas period. Cooked chicken bones, mince pies, fruit cake, Christmas pudding, macadamia nuts and the fat of ham are some of the food items that can cause severe issues.

Covid booster uptake rising

There has been a strong increase in the number of Northlanders getting Covid-19 vaccine boosters in the last two weeks, health providers say. Geoff Milner from Ngāti Hine Health Trust said the uptake is linked to an increase in positive infections, including in some workplaces, with those who are not sick hoping to avoid it. People are also getting used to having regular boosters. The latest wastewater results show Covid-19 infection levels in Northland are at their highest since June.

Edible Garden Trail in February

The Northland Edible Garden Trail will run across the region from February 3 to 11 next year. The trail will feature inspirational edible gardens in the Mid and Far North and Whangārei. They will be open for the public to meet the gardeners, have a chat, look, learn and be inspired to grow fruit and vegetables in a sustainable way. The trail features small urban gardens, rural lifestyle blocks and commercial growers and includes demonstrations and workshops.

Green Christmas workshop

Eco Solutions is running a free workshop today where attendees can create reusable and compostable wrapping and decorations. Everything you make on the day you can take home for free. This event is suitable for all ages and will be held at He Awhi Rito Envirohub, 8 First Ave, Whangārei.

St John urges water safety

Hato Hone St John is urging care in the water this summer. Last year, the service responded to 434 water incidents across New Zealand - a 14 per cent increase on the previous year. Over the summer reason from December 2022 to February 2023, ambulance officers attended almost 200 water incidents, several of which were fatal. Whangārei and Dargaville were high on the list of ambulance callout hotspots last summer. Tips for staying safe include wearing a correctly fitted lifejacket, swimming between the flags, protecting yourself from the sun and staying hydrated.

New Parua Bay pontoon

Whangārei District Council has advised that the old Parua Bay pontoon will be removed on Monday, December 11. The new one should be available to use by the end of the week. The contractors will place the old pontoon adjacent to the carpark. The council has said it would like the materials to be upcycled or repurposed - people are welcome to call in and have a look.

Plea for toiletry donations

Parua Bay School in Whangārei Heads is making one last call for donations of toiletries, toys and wrapping paper as part of its Women’s Refuge Christmas Toy Drive. People have until Tuesday to drop donations at the school.

Festive parade at Hikurangi

The Hikurangi Christmas Parade takes place today. Festive activities on King St before the parade starts at 11am include the chance to get your photo taken with Santa and shop for gifts at the many stalls on offer.