Old Boys and Onerahi rugby players come together post-match to remember late club member Casey Smith.

A ninth memorial rugby match was held in Onerahi on Saturday in memory of Casey Smith, who died suddenly from a stroke in 2012 while living in Australia. Smith, who grew up in Parua Bay, played junior rugby for Onerahi and senior rugby for Old Boys - his two teams reunited on the weekend, with Old Boys taking out the win. His mum Wendy Giffin thanked everyone who worked behind the scenes to make the memorial match happen.

Serious crash

A man in his 20s was airlifted to Whangārei Hospital on Friday in a serious condition after his car crashed into a bridge in Kaitāia. Emergency services were called to the scene around 10.20pm.

Guilty plea possible

A man charged with attempted murder has indicated there is a possibility he may plead guilty. Haukino Paora Halliday Walters, 21, of Kawakawa, was called in the High Court in Whangārei seeking a sentence indication which will be given in December. The offending is alleged to have occurred at a location between Kawakawa and Paihia on the evening of April 23, 2023.

Two-vehicle collision

Three people suffered minor injuries following a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 12 at Waipoua Forest on Friday. The Kaikohe Volunteer Fire Brigade were called to the crash at 4.53pm and helped to clear the site.

Designer hosting presentation

Renowned artist and lighting designer David Trubridge will be hosting a presentation this Thursday, September 14, at the Whangārei Art Museum from 6pm-7pm. He will look at how the Pacific changed his Eurocentric view on the world and how design can tackle the many crises of today. He will talk about his influences and processes, such as his experience as a sailor and his love of the wilderness. Sabio coffee will be served to visitors.

Chance to meet candidates

Six candidates standing in the Northland electorate will be at a meet-the-candidates event in Kerikeri tonight. The Taxpayers’ Union is hosting a candidates meeting at the Homestead Bar in Kerikeri from 7pm. Confirmed to attend the debate are National’s Grant McCallum, Labour’s Willow-Jean Prime, Act’s Mark Cameron, NZ First’s Shane Jones, Green’s Reina Penney and DemocracyNZ leader Matt King. The Taxpayers’ Union will also release of a specially commissioned Curia poll on voter intentions in the Northland electorate that was taken over the weekend.

Northland finalist in Beef + Lamb Awards

A Northland programme is a finalist in the 2023 Beef + Lamb New Zealand Awards. B+LNZ CEO Sam McIvor said the judging team had a difficult task given the calibre of the entries in the eight award categories and, after much deliberation, came up with a list of finalists. The Whangārei Agricultural and Pastoral Society Farm Intern Programme is a finalist in the Rabobank People Development Award category, along with Growing Future Farmers (Napier) and New Zealand Rural Leadership Trust (Lincoln). The winners will be announced at Christchurch’s Te Pae Convention Centre on October 19.