New Whangārei Mayor Vince Cocurullo, along with his deputy Phil Halse, will be sworn in along with their fellow councillors next week. Photo / Susan Botting

The new Whangārei District Council, with Vince Cocurullo as the new mayor and veteran councillor Phil Halse as his deputy, will be sworn in on Wednesday, November 2 at 4.30pm in Forum North. The new council's inaugural full meeting will be the following day at 9am at the same venue.

Police probe car fire

Police are making inquiries into the circumstances of a car fire in Maungatapere, Whangārei, on Monday night. Emergency services were alerted to the fire, which spread to nearby vegetation, around 10.26pm. Two fire trucks attended and both had left the scene by 11.13pm, a Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said.

Assault at Pataua North

An assault was reported in Te Whangai Head Rd, Pataua North around 9pm on Monday night. There were no serious injuries, police said. Inquiries into the incident are ongoing.

Fire nearly out

A scrub fire in Rawene that began on Sunday night was "nearly out" at edition time yesterday, a Fire and Emergency spokeswoman said. There were no crews or helicopters onsite late yesterday afternoon, and the mopping up stage was nearly completed. The fire, which started on a rural property, affected 6ha and threatened multiple houses. In total 14 engines and crews from various brigades including Rawene, Kaikohe, Broadwood and Kohukohu responded.



$8000 Top Energy Scholarship

Current and aspiring engineering students from the Far North are invited to apply for a scholarship that could also culminate in employment. The Top Energy Scholarship Programme will provide $8000 to an engineering student intending to start studies at the beginning of the year. Those already enrolled at Auckland, Waikato or Canterbury in a Bachelor of Engineering (Honours) - majoring in civil, electrical, electronic, chemical or mechanical engineering - are also eligible. Entries close on October 31. To learn more and to download an application, visit topenergy.co.nz.

Share your motivations

What keeps you going? That's the subject of a free presentation by Kerikeri writer and publisher Graham Bathgate next month.

At the presentation, at the Turner Centre, from 6.30pm on November 6, people can share ideas on what keeps them going, what gets them up in the morning and what fills them with joy.

Some of these may be used in Bathgate's second volume of his book What Keeps Me Going in which various writers share their lives and motivations.