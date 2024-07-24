Top Energy wants people to ensure they know the rules when working near electricity infrastructure after a contractor faces a fine $6000 after a power pole nearly fell over�. Photo / Supplied

Top Energy wants people to ensure they know the rules when working near electricity infrastructure after a contractor faces a fine $6000 after a power pole nearly fell over. Power work rule sFar North power company Top Energy is urging people to know the rules when working around electricity supplies after contractor nearly felled a power pole during earthworks. The company said a digger driver excavated around a power pole until it started to fall over. Nobody was hurt, but the company said the contractor now faced a fine of up to $6000 and a WorkSafe investigation. Top Energy said people carrying out such work need to fill out a Close Approach application on it’s website https://topenergy.co.nz/. The application engages Top Energy to work with the applicant on a sfety plan to avoid injury or damage.

Favourite spaces wanted

Far North youth can show off their favourite outdoor space and win a prize.Far North District Council wants tamariki to show their unique vision of a favourite outdoor spot in its art competition. Youth can enter for a chance to win a prize pack of outdoor games and activities.Whether it’s a drawing, painting, or collage, the council wants to see youth visions of the Far North’s beautiful outdoors. Photos or scans of entries can be emailed to submissions@fndc.govt.nz or dropped into any of our libraries or service centres. Entries close August 8.

Yacht club celebrates

The Marsden Yach and Boat Club will be celebrating its 50th anniversary, since its formation in October 1974. The event will be held on October 27 and all past and present members are invited to join in the celebration. The celebrations will include sailing, a dinner and get together opportunities. Expressions of interest can be sent to Warren Daniel: secretary.mybc@gmail .com or to PO Box 9, Ruakaka, 0151, or to (09)4327268 or 0275327268.