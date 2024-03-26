Mark Cromie Motor Group in Whangārei (pictured) is now Tristram Northland. Photo / NZME

Mark Cromie of Mark Cromie Motor Group (MCMG) has announced his retirement after more than five decades in the business. Cromie and wife Sheryl announced on social media that they have elected to take a much-deserved retirement after more than 55 years in the motor trade. Cromie’s Port Rd site was acquired by Tristram European, and has been rebranded as Tristram Northland.

Covid inquiry submissions

More than 11,000 online submissions were made as part of the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Covid-19 Lessons. Public consultation has since finished. The inquiry is designed to recognise learning points from the experience of the pandemic to better prepare for future events.

Water restrictions begin

Level 3 water restrictions banning the use of hoses, sprinklers and irrigation systems will be applied to Kaikohe and Ngāwhā from Monday after flows in the Wairoro Stream, the town’s primary water source, dropped to minimum levels allowed. Level 2 water restrictions will also be applied to Kawakawa and Moerewa from Monday due to decreasing flows in the Tirohanga Stream. Level 2 restrictions ban the use of sprinklers and irrigation systems, although watering gardens with handheld hoses and buckets is allowed. They are also in place in Kerikeri-Waipapa, Paihia-Ōpua-Waitangi, Ōpononi-Ōmāpere and Ōmanaia-Rāwene.

iTunes scam warning

Police are warning people to be aware of an iTunes scam after Facebook users in the region were recently targeted. A spokesperson said the scam involves someone online pretending to be a friend or family member of the victim, who claims they have given a large sum of money by a US Federal Agent. The victim is sent a link to an official-looking Facebook page, where they are asked to buy an iTunes card and send photos of the card’s details to the alleged Federal Agent. The victim is told to load the iTunes card with a fee, which is often a significant amount of money, which will then be used to release a much higher sum of cash back to the victim. However, the victim receives nothing and is left out of pocket. For further information of how to keep safe online, or to report suspected scams, visit www.netsafe.org.nz

SH10 works change to daytime

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency will transition from night works resurfacing State Highway 10 near the new Kāeo Bridge, to daytime works for the next three weeks. Waka Kotahi says that achieving a high-quality result for the final preparations of the road surface is dependent on warm ground surfaces. Daytime temperatures will assist, to achieve a quality finish ahead of final road sealing.



