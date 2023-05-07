Mangakahia Lions member Keith McLeod with lifeguards (from left) Lindsay Hill, Hannah Lugtigheid, Tania and Alesha Ahrens.

The Mangakahia Lions Club generously donated $5000 each to Ruakākā Surf Lifesaving Patrol and Whangārei Heads Volunteer Surf Life Saving Patrol. The donations will be used for training purposes and to help maintain equipment. Ruakākā lifeguards Tania and Alesha Ahrens, alongside Whangārei Heads’ Lindsay Hill and Hannah Lugtigheid, accepted the donations on behalf of their clubs, speaking about their experiences especially in Search and Research during the recent major weather events while doing so.

Hikurangi local in Lotto win

A Hikurangi Lotto player is among five nationwide to nab $52,954 in Lotto Second Division on Saturday night. One lucky Auckland player also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $70,764. Anyone who bought a ticket from Four Square Hikurangi is encouraged to check their ticket either in-store on MyLotto or through the MyLotto App.

Ram raid at liquor store

A Liquorland in Whangārei was ram-raided in the early hours of Saturday morning. Police responded to a burglary in Tikipunga at around 1.15am where a car had been used to get into the Wanaka Rd store. A till was taken alongside other supplies. Police said their enquiries were ongoing and no one had yet been apprehended.

Good showing by duck hunters

Keen Northland duck hunters were well-behaved during the opening morning of the game bird season on Saturday. Fish & Game New Zealand officer Graham Gallaghan said there was lots of ponded water around, which meant hunters had to look around, but those that did had success and no issues were detected.

Charity lift by gym goers

The OutFit North community in the Bay of Islands has been rallying to raise funds and donated items for Northland charities. The personal training and group fitness gym based in Ōpua celebrated International Women’s Day in March by fundraising for Women’s Refuge in Kaikohe. Bedding, sheets, towels, clothes, cleaning supplies, sanitary products, baby clothes and toys, and personal hygiene items were collected and handed over to the charity. Clients at the gym were also taking part in the More FM 90 More Miles Challenge to raise money for the North Haven Hospice. During the month of March, 33 clients walked the length of the beach - about 90km - to raise around $2000.

Dry July registrations

Registrations for the iconic Dry July challenge have officially opened. The annual challenge presents an opportunity for participants to focus on their health and take a break from alcohol while raising funds for New Zealanders affected by cancer. This year’s funds will support Look Good Feel Better, Prostate Cancer Foundation of New Zealand and PINC & STEEL Cancer Rehab Foundation. To sign up, sponsor a friend, join as a team or workplace visit www.dryjuly.co.nz.