Police with the vehicle allegedly involved in last Thursday's armed callout in Tikipunga where cars were allegedly rammed as a wanted man fled officers.

Arrest after Tikipunga incident

A man sought by Northland Police after an incident in Tikipunga last Thursday has been found. The 37-year-old had 12 warrants for his arrest. On Tuesday evening, police found him at an address on Auckland's North Shore. He was taken into custody without further incident and was due to appear in the Waitākere District Court on Wednesday. Five additional burglary charges have been laid against the 37-year-old man, which means he is now facing 14 burglary charges overall. Police have also charged the man with possession for supply of methamphetamine. Police also located two modified firearms and recovered stolen items include a digger, worth around $50,000, that was allegedly stolen from Whangārei along with a trailer.

Speedway gears up

Whangārei speedway drivers and enthusiasts are dusting off their vehicles now they're able to get trackside after nearly a two-year wait. Since getting permission to get trackside after nearly two years of waiting, club president Rex Roycroft said it had been the longest he had never raced since starting nearly 60 years ago. In preparation for their return, drivers and pit crews have been removing spiders and mason bee homes from cars - even litters of newborn kittens. Drivers keen to take to the track must be registered by Friday night on Race Control. Competitors and all visitors are required to show vaccine passes at the main gate, drinks and food are not available under current red light settings. The Whangārei Saloon and Stock Car Club champs are scheduled for March 19. Look for updates on the club's Facebook page or for more information call president Rex Roycroft on 027 4865 078 or secretary Moana Selwyn on 021 0818 1593.

Peace flotilla

A peace flotilla is to set sail, heading for the Northland property of a Russian oligarch Alexander Abramov to protest Russian's invasion of Ukraine. The iconic protest yacht SV Vega with Greenpeace aboard was to leave Auckland's Waitematā Harbour and sail north to join the flotilla along with the SV Windbourne, before heading for Russian billionaire Abramov's luxury Northland lodge in Helena Bay. The flotilla aims to arrive in Helena Bay on Sunday morning to deliver a message of peace and a call on the Government to immediately "freeze oligarch's assets" to apply pressure on Vladimir Putin to end the war on Ukraine.

Super Rugby game moved

There's disappointment for Northland rugby fans as the Blues and Highlanders Super Rugby Pacific clash has been moved from Whangārei to North Harbour Stadium.

The match was scheduled for Semenoff Stadium tomorrow evening in a rejigged fixture because of Covid. The Blues were initially scheduled to play the Melbourne Rebels at Semenoff Stadium. The game at North Harbour Stadium kicks off at 7pm.

Josh Goodhue, Tom Robinson, and Sam Nock are among Northland players in the Auckland-based franchise.