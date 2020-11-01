Northland news in brief: Lotto's powerball rolls over, rāhui placed on lake

It is now 10 days since there has been a community case of Covid-19. Photo / File

Rahui at Lake Waro

A rāhui has been put in place in a Northland lake where a body was found on Friday afternoon. The body has been identified as that of 21-year-old Jessie Poutai who lived in Whangarei. The rāhui was put in place for one month by Ngati Kahu o Torongare and Ngati Hau. Emergency services went to Lake Waro, in Hikurangi, about 15km north of Whangarei, after the body was found by swimmers about 1.30pm on Friday. The body was recovered about 2.30pm by a Search and Rescue team.

Motorcyclist fractures ankle

A rider suffered a fractured ankle after falling off his motorcycle. The accident happened on Hukerenui Rd about 3pm yesterday. St John paramedics attended to the injured rider and police said he would be transferred to the Whangarei Hospital.

Peta pushes for ban

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (Peta) has asked Minister for the Environment David Parker to heed the concerns of the thousands of people who have long been demanding a nationwide ban on the sale of fireworks to the public ahead of Guy Fawkes night on Thursday. The organisation cited the impact backyard fireworks have on wild animals and companion animals, along with injuries to people and the potential for starting fires.

Two new Covid cases

Yesterday there were two new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand - both in managed isolation - and no new community cases. It is 10 days since there has been a community case. They were detected during routine isolation and testing processes and were now at the Auckland quarantine facility, the ministry said. New Zealand's total number of active cases is 77 - there have been 1603 cases overall. Laboratories yesterday completed 4401 tests, bringing to 1,101,067 the number of tests completed.

Powerball rolls over

A punter who bought a Lotto ticket in south Auckland won $1 million in Saturday's live draw. Powerball wasn't won and has rolled over to Wednesday when the prize will be $10m. Strike Four was claimed by a player from Dunedin who got $500,000 while eight players each won $32,914 in Lotto Second Division. The winning Lotto numbers were 3, 19, 22, 26, 28, 39 with Bonus number 32 and Powerball 4.