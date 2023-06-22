Kai Ora Fund boosts sustainable kai projects across Northland.

Kai Ora Fund boosts sustainable kai projects

Kai resilience projects across Northland have received another boost from the Kai Ora Fund. The 2023 Kai Ora Fund is disbursing a total of $111,545 to support 32 grass-roots projects, with 17 in the Far North, nine in Whangārei, three in Kaipara and three across Northland. The Kai Ora Fund provides grants of up to $5000 to support community projects that enhance food security and community resilience. One of the projects supported is 155 Whakaora Kai, an organisation that rescues quality food destined for landfill and redistributes it to community organisations across Tai Tokerau. 155 Whare Āwhina service development and partnership manager Daniela Johnson said they picked up food that was still good to eat but not suitable to sell such as packhouse seconds, unsold cafe food, and day-old bread from supermarkets which was then passed on to registered charities, marae, kura and sports clubs.

North Lotto winners

Two Northland Lotto players were among 18 nationwide to each win $23,695 in Lotto second division on Wednesday. The winning tickets were sold on MyLotto. As well, four tickets sold in the region each won $5984 in the must-be-won $1 million Strike jackpot. As Strike first division was not struck the prize rolled down to second divison where 185 tickets nationally shared the jackpot. The winning Northland tickets were sold on MyLotto in Whangārei; Otaika Lotto and Post; Pak’nSave, Whangārei, and Patel’s Foodmarket Whangārei. Powerball was not struck on Wednesday and will be worth $30 million on Saturday.

Public bus fares rising

Public transport fares in Northland are changing from July 1 when fares will revert to full price. Public transport services across New Zealand have had half-price fares as part of the Government’s temporary transport cost reduction package, but that ends on June 30. This means adult fares on Whangārei’s CityLink network will revert to $2 and child fares to $1. From July 1, concessions are available under the national Community Connect programme for children aged 0-12 to travel free; young people age 13-24 and Community Services Card holders travel at half price. All CityLink passengers must have a BeeCard to access the discounts and free BeeCards will be available from Whangārei’s Rose St bus station for a limited period. Fares on BusLink routes across the rest of the region vary; all fare and timetable information is at www.buslink.co.nz

High school strike action off

The Post Primary Teachers’ Association Te Wehengarua (PPTA) has called off all industrial action immediately after agreeing to the arbitration process, RNZ reported. The Employment Relations Authority last week recommended independent arbitration after an ongoing dispute with the Ministry of Education. PPTA acting president, Chris Abercrombie said there will be no further industrial action while the arbitration process works through to its conclusion. The decision comes after a lengthy dispute that has seen rolling strikes cause significant disruption to secondary schools.

Warm jackets donated

A “Give the Gift of Warmth” event is on this weekend in Whangārei as The Jacket Drive offers free winter warmers. They will be located at Open Arms on Robert St this Saturday, June 24 from 9 am until 12.30 pm with warm clothing for anyone needing it this winter. Sizes range from baby to XXL adult and have been donated by locals across the area.