A ticket sold in Kaitāia won its holder $23,939 with Lotto second division.

Lotto winner

A ticket sold in Northland won its holder almost $24,000 with Lotto second division on Saturday night. The ticket, sold at Marston Moor, in Kaitāia, was among 23 nationally that each won $23,939. The winning Lotto numbers were 6, 7, 21, 22, 23 and 40, with the bonus number 29 and Powerball number 10. The winning Strike numbers were 23, 21, 6 and 22. Powerball was not struck on Saturday and will be worth $33 million on Wednesday.

Hospital laundry fire

Firefighters were callout to extinguish a blaze in the laundry at Whangārei Hospital on Sunday morning. Two fire trucks went to the hospital at 11.29am yesterday after reports of a fire in the laundry. They were there for about 90 minutes and put out the fire, with no major damage reported. A fire investigator is looking into the cause of the fire.

Basketball court out of action

A new basketball court at Kerikeri Domain out of action since late last year will be repaired - temporarily at least - by the end of this month, the Far North District Council says. The basketball hoop’s glass backboard was reportedly broken around Christmas, not long after the court’s official opening, with repair delays frustrating the town’s keen young players. The council’s delivery and operations group manager, Kevin Johnson, said a replacement backboard made of damage-resistant glass was ordered some weeks ago but delivery had been held up by supply chain delays. Given the uncertainty over when the new backboard would arrive, council staff had been investigating other options, but had so far been unable to find an alternative backboard that would fit the existing stand. “However, I want to assure the community that a temporary unit will be in place by the end of June if the new backboard has not arrived by then,” Johnson said.

Firefighters twice at same house

Firefighters were called to a house in Ōtangarei, Whangārei, twice on Saturday. The first time, at 1.29pm was to reports of a pot on fire on a stove. The fire was out by the time firefighters got there, but they were called again at 5.32pm after concerns that the fire may have got into the ceiling. Luckily it had not and the firefighters left again without having to fight any flames.

Charity ball tickets on sale

Tickets for the Northland Women’s Club (NWC) inaugural charity ball are available now. The newly-formed women’s business group will raise funds for the Breast Cancer Foundation NZ, with all ticket and auction sales going to charity. The event will feature live band and entertainment, guest speakers, a three-course meal, $500 goody bag and drink and canapé on arrival. The NWC Charity Ball is from 6pm-11pm on Saturday, August 26 at the Bay of Islands Golf Club. Tickets are limited. For more information, visit multimediamagazines.co.nz/pages/upcoming-events.