Lotto winner

A player from Northland has won almost $24,000 in Lotto second division on Saturday night.

The ticket, sold on MyLotto in Northland, was among 15 nationally that each won $23,739.

The winning numbers were 2, 10, 15, 23, 24 and 40, with the bonus number 27 and Powerball number 1.

Powerball was not struck on Saturday and will be worth $20 million on Wednesday.

Person shot in Far North

Police are investigating reports of gunshots at a property in Northland on Friday night.

Armed officers were called to an address on Taemaro Rd, Hihi, about 6km south of Mangonui, around 9.30am.

One person received moderate injuries.

Police said there didn’t appear to be any risk to the public. The investigation is ongoing.

Crashes over the weekend

A string of non-fatal crashes occurred over the weekend.

One person received serious injuries on Saturday night at Port Whangārei, Kotata Rise.

Another crash occurred on Kerikeri Rd, delaying traffic for more than an hour after a three-vehicle pile-up. Police, St John and Kerikeri Fire Brigade attended the accident just after 10am.

One woman received burns to her arm from an airbag. The accident is thought to have occurred after the front vehicle stopped at a pedestrian crossing.

The Northern Advocate understands an additional four other minor vehicle crashes also occurred in the Far North District in Pakaraka and Ohaeawai as well as in Maungaturoto, Kaipara District.

Rāhui in place over Omākiwi

Hapū will place a rāhui over Omākiwi Bay today to prevent the spread of exotic seaweed, caulerpa. The seaweed is one of the world’s most invasive marine seaweed pests, and was recently discovered in the Bay of Islands.

The rāhui includes a complete ban on anchoring and kaimoana (seafood) gathering around Omākiwi.

Mainland caulerpa was first discovered by mana whenua in Omākiwi Cove on May 3 in a mainland New Zealand first. The seaweed spreads rapidly and can have devastating impact on native species.

Comedy duo on tour

Rural Northland is in for a big laugh to help recover from the big wet.

Comedy duo Amelia Dunbar and Emma Newborn (known as The Bitches’ Box) are bringing their show “Life’s a Bitch” to three lucky parts of rural Northland: Hikurangi, Dargaville and Wellsford.

Emma and Amelia have been providing entertainment to rural communities for the past decade. The tour is hosted by Northland Rural Support Trust with the support of Ministry for Primary Industries’ cyclone recovery funding.

Show dates are June 13 at Hikurangi, June 14 in Arapohue, and June 15 in Wellsford. Tickets can be purchased through Humanitix.co.nz.

Minor yacht collision

A yacht collision occurred in Parua Bay, Whangārei on Sunday, June 11 at a regatta.

Chief Fire Officer at Whangārei Heads Volunteer Fire Brigade Paul Macdonald said they attended the incident around 1.30 pm.

One person received a minor head injury. One yacht which was taking on water was pulled to shore, and the other received only minor damage

