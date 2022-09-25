Leanne Otene, principal of Manaia View School in Raumanga, has been announced as the new president of the New Zealand Principals' Federation. Otene, who is originally from the Far North, replaces Cherie Taylor-Patel, the Federation's president for 2022.

xxxxxxxxxxxxx

A person has died after a serious incident in rural Northland. Police confirmed the death late on Saturday, adding that it was not being treated as suspicious. It is understood to involve a child.

The scene of the incident is on a property on State Highway 14, Wheki Valley, west of Whangārei. A neighbour on the same road told the Advocate they were not aware of the incident, and did not know the circumstances.

A St John spokesperson earlier told the Herald they responded to an incident at about 2pm but were not required for transport. Police said yesterday there was no further information available to share, and have not yet released the name or the age of the person.

xxxxxxxxxxxxx

Six Lotto tickets sold in Northland were among 128 nationally which each won $8,553 in last Wednesday's Strike Must Be Won draw.

The $1 million jackpot was not won by a single ticket on Wednesday and therefore rolled down to Division 2, where it was shared by 128 players.

Four of the winning tickets were sold on MyLotto in Northland, with others sold at Four Square Bay, in Russell, and New World Regent, in Whangārei.

The Strike numbers were 28, 8, 27 and 24.

xxxxxxxxxxxxx

Northland police have caught 43 people drinking and driving in the last fortnight, two of whom were three times over the legal limit.

Twelve of them were at more than twice the legal limit. One was under 20 years old, and another admitted to smoking cannabis.

Driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol only becomes more dangerous heading into the warmer months with more people on the roads, police said.

The capacity for random stops and breath testing would be increased in the coming months, and police urged drivers to take drink-driving seriously.

xxxxxxxxxxxxx



A vehicle failed to stop for police in Kaitaia shortly before 11am on Thursday. It was not pursued, and was later found abandoned.

A disorder incident on North Rd in Kaitaia shortly afterwards did not result in any serious injuries. Inquiries are ongoing, police said.

xxxxxxxxxxxxx



More than 130,000 Northlanders should have received their voting packs for the local body elections after they were sent out on September 16.

These must be returned in the freepost envelope provided or dropped into one of the ballot boxes located throughout Northland so they are received by noon on election day on October 8.

However, anyone who has not received their packs should contact their local district council office and request a special vote, or call Election Services direct on (0800) 922 822.

Tuesday, October 4, is the last day votes should be posted to ensure they're delivered on time.