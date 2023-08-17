The Whangārei Boys’ High School squash team with their trophy.

The Whangārei Boys’ High School squash team have been crowned the NZ Secondary Schools champions for the second year in a row. Players Freddie Jameson, Flynn Venmore, Josh Laing, Zac Laing, Luca Smith and Tane Traill showcased their top-seed status by finishing the Auckland tournament without a loss, defeating Tauranga Boys’ College in the final 5-0. The Whangārei Girls’ High School team went up against Otumoetai College in the girls’ division final, which was all tied up until Otumoetai took out the last match and ultimately, the winner’s title.

Hunt on for crash driver

A vehicle struck a power pole on Greenway Rd in Kaiwaka at 2.50am on Thursday. A police spokesperson confirmed no one was injured in the crash and said officers were unable to find the driver or any other occupant as they had reportedly left the scene prior to their arrival. Inquiries to locate them are underway.

Police called to Ōpononi

Police were called to Ōpononi on Thursday night after receiving reports a group of people armed with weapons were intimidating residents at a Fairlie Cres property. Officers arrived around 10.10pm but didn’t find any weapons. They spoke to both parties but no arrests were made.

Public harassed in Kaikohe

A group of people under the influence of alcohol or drugs who were abusing members of the public on Broadway in Kaikohe attracted police attention on Thursday night. A police spokesperson confirmed they attended shortly after 7pm but no arrests were made.

Abusive man taken to detox

A man known to police was taken to a detox facility by officers on Thursday night after he was abusive toward staff and customers at an unnamed Bank St business in Whangārei.

Motorcyclist injured

A motorcyclist was moderately hurt after the bike they were riding crashed into a power pole on Western Hills Dr in Whangārei at 6.48pm on Thursday. Passersby reported seeing the motorbike “smashed up”.

Zespri Virtual Adventure returns

Nearly 1000 Northland school kids are taking part in the fourth Zespri Young and Healthy Virtual Adventure. The initiative inspires and educates kids to make healthy choices for a lifetime of good physical and mental health. Students from 20 local schools are among the 261 nationwide. The adventure involves kids earning points for simple healthy habits like drinking plenty of water, eating fruit and vegetables, caring for their mental health and looking after the environment, which helps them travel virtually to different locations around the world with their classmates.

Lotto luck in Northland

While yesterday’s $37 million Lotto Powerball draw was won by a single lucky punter in Paraparaumu, north of Wellington, Northland wasn’t left out of the winning mix. A Northland Lotto player was one of eight people to win First Division, splitting $1 million and pocketing $125,000 each. The seven other players were from Auckland, Te Puke and Napier. Two other Northlanders scooped $17,094 each as they and 30 more Lotto players won Second Division. The local winning tickets were sold at Hammer Hardware Kawakawa and Dargaville Postshop & Lotto.

Asthma impacts boxer’s build-up

IBO super bantamweight boxing champion Mea Motu is battling asthma just 10 days out from her world title defence, RNZ has reported. Motu is receiving treatment and her camp is confident she will be fit for the fight with Malawi’s Ellen Simwaka at Eventfinda Stadium on August 26. Spokeswoman Alina Peach says she is working with Drug-Free Sport NZ to ensure Motu gets the exemptions required for the medication prescribed by her doctor.



