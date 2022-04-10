The balls fell kindly for one Whangārei punter who won Lotto Second Division on Saturday.

A ticket sold in Whangārei was among 13 nationally that each won more than $21,000 with Lotto Second Division on Saturday.

The ticket, sold at Kamo Lotto, won its holder $21,077.

The winning Lotto number were 4, 13, 27, 28, 35 and 36, with the bonus number 21 and

Powerball number 7. The winning Strike numbers were 36, 35, 28 and 13.

Weather warning

The MetService has issued strong wind and heavy rain watches for Northland from tomorrow afternoon , as Cyclone Fili approaches the North Island.

The rain watch is for 24 hours from noon tomorrow until Wednesday, with eastern parts of Northland likely to bear the brunt. The amounts of rainfall may approach warning criteria.

Meanwhile, the wind watch is for 24 hours from 3pm tomorrow.

Southeast winds are expected to turn southwest on Tuesday night or Wednesday morning, and winds from both directions may approach severe gale levels for a time.

Paihia arrests

Two men wanted by police have been arrested in Paihia after an operation involving the Eagle helicopter, a tracking dog and multiple officers on the ground. Senior Sergeant Brian Swann, of Northland police, said the men were wanted ''in relation to offences committed over the past few days''. Police put up cordons and launched a search which lasted three and a half hours after a vehicle linked to the pair was seen on School Rd on Saturday morning. The men were taken to Kerikeri police station for questioning. Witnesses told the Advocate police set up spikes on School Rd and a helicopter was circling nearby bush. The men were caught at noon at the corner of Tohitapu Rd and Kowhai Cres in Te Haumi.

Chopper t recscue

A helicopter was used to bring a large vegetation fire under control in the Far North.

Fire and Emergency NZ received a report about 2.30pm on Saturday about an out of control burn off and appliances from Hikurangi, Kaikohe and Kerikeri attended on Horeke Rd in Taheke.

The fire had burnt about 2 hectares by the time firefighters arrived and got up to 8 hectares before it was brought under control.

The fire crews left at about 6.15pm.

Mentoring for volunteers

Volunteering Northland is offering a free six-month mentor programme for anyone who is currently on the governing board/committee of a community/not for profit group in Northland.

People on the course will be matched with a mentor who has experience relevant to their development needs; receive online and face-to-face mentoring - a minimum of six one-to-one sessions over six months (one to two hours per session); partake in three facilitation meetings that focus on relevant topics to support their governance journey, including goal setting support and programme orientation and training; gain access to a learning network of peers and experienced leaders in governance and receive support throughout the programme period to help make the most of the opportunity.

The mentoring model is aimed at increasing effectiveness in community governance by developing your capability, connection, and confidence.

For more information, contact clare@volunteeringnorthland.nz

Mistaken identity in crash

A report in Saturday's edition about a dangerous driver who hit a parked car with a toddler inside at a Whangārei shopping centre, and injured his passengers during that and another driving incident, incorrectly named the offender Timothy Brown as David Brown. We apologise for the error.