Northland news in brief: Lotto Second Division win; and Bay of Islands Sailing Week wins sustainability award

The Lotto balls fell kindly on Saturday for the holder of a ticket sold in Northland - it won $23,000 on Lotto Second Division. A ticket sold in Northland was among 13 nationally that each won almost $23,000 in Lotto Second Division on Saturday. The ticket, sold at Waipapa Dairy, won its holder $22,988 with Lotto Second Division. The winning numbers were 6, 23, 24, 28, 30 and 35. The bonus number was 20 and Powerball was number 10.

The winning Strike numbers were 24, 28, 35 and 23.

Sailing Week award

New Zealand's biggest multi-day keelboat regatta, CRC Bay of Islands Sailing Week, has been awarded the highest level of sustainability certification by ocean conservation group Sailors for the Sea. The Platinum Level Clean Regattas certification is only awarded to on-water events that demonstrate the highest level of commitment to sustainability principles. CRC Bay of Islands Sailing Week, last held in January 2021, is the only New Zealand regatta to have been awarded Platinum level certification this year.

Co-founder and 2021 regatta chairperson Nina Kiff said the organising committee were thrilled to learn they'd achieved Platinum level certification this year, after unexpectedly receiving a Gold level award the year before.

CAB volunteers sought

Citizens Advice Bureau Whangārei is looking for new volunteer interviewers with the savvy to find the answers to any imaginable question. They don't need people who know it all, just people who know how to find it all. Co-ordinator Moea Armstrong said the voluntary role was becoming increasingly demanding as clients arrived with complex and interlinked issues. Untangling these one by one and helping people move on was a valuable addition to the social service network in Whangārei. Prospective volunteers should call the bureau on 438 8046 or email whangarei@cab.org.nz to ask for an application form.

Tie spurs calls about local ties

Observant readers may have noticed Tourism Minister and MP for Napier Stuart Nash was wearing a Northland Rugby tie when he made a highly publicised announcement on Friday about new rules for freedom camping. The tie was a gift from his colleague, Tai Tokerau MP and Labour deputy leader Kelvin Davis. Nash admitted anytime he wore the tie during a TV appearance he'd get emails from Hawke's Bay constituents telling him to "remember where you come from".

Marine sanctuary consultation

Consultation on the proposed Pēwhairangi (Bay of Islands) Marine Mammal Sanctuary will open on or around April 20 for a 28-day period. It was previously hoped the consultation would begin mid-April but there have been unavoidable delays. The proposal is now being progressed by Acting Minister of Conservation Hon Dr Ayesha Verrall, who came into the portfolio earlier this week.