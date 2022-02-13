A ticket sold in Northland won its holder $500,000 with Lotto First Division on Saturday.

Lotto luck in North



A lucky Lotto player from Whangārei will be celebrating after winning $500,000 with First Division on Saturday night. The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto.

There were two Lotto First Division winners on Saturday, with the other, from Wellington, also taking out the $8m Powerball First Division prize.

Meanwhile, Strike Four has rolled over and will be $400,000 on Wednesday.

The winning Lotto numbers were 8, 11, 15, 27, 32 and 33, with the Bonus number 7, and Powerball number 2. The winning Strike numbers were 15, 33, 11 and 8.

Wastewater treatment plan

Investigations are underway into whether the Ahipara wastewater treatment plant can safely discharge treated wastewater onto the Kaitāia Golf Course as a form of irrigation, or if an upgrade to the plant is required.

Kaitāia Golf Club approached the Far North District Council last year to discuss the idea. Its feasibility was then confirmed with on-site testing. A concept design is now being developed.

Resource consent conditions require regular monitoring of the wastewater quality along the treatment process, as well as limiting the volume of the treated wastewater discharged. Monitoring of discharges to golf course land would be additional to this.

Engagement with the Kaitāia Golf Club, iwi, and the community will follow to assess interest in continuing the project.

Workers vote on strike

Results are expected today from the up to 400 PSA health workers in Northland who voted on whether to take industrial action over pay breakdown.

Negotiations for a collective agreement between 10,000 PSA health workers nationally and DHBs have broken down and union members have voted on whether to take strike action. Negotiations began in 2020.

The health workers covered by the collective agreement are allied, public health, scientific and technical workers, consisting of over 70 professions.

Sign language lessons

NZ Sign Language classes are starting again in Northland this week. The classes, partially funded by Lottery Grants Board for Northland region, include 17 different classes over the months from mid-February in seven locations and on Zoom. Whangārei beginners (for those learning for the first time) classes start on February 16. Classes are eight weeks in duration, for two hours once a week. There are beginners classes in Maungaturoto, Waipū, Dargaville, Kawakawa, Paihia, Kaikohe, Whangārei and on Zoom. For more go to www.eddie.nz.

Drama classes begin

Speech and drama classes are being run in Northland by the Whangārei Theatre Company.

From beginners to high-quality speech and drama classes are being run by Whangārei Theatre Company with Making a Scene. Students get a chance to engage in classes with like-minded peers and can go on to compete in the Northland performing arts festival and go through grading exams. Students gain confidence in speaking, presenting and working with others in a supportive environment. Making a Scene Drama Academy has had successful results over the last few years in the New Zealand Speech and Drama exams. Register your child in drama classes for either Mondays or Thursdays on https://enrolmy.com/making-a-scene.