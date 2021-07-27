Northland news in brief: Local Lotto luck; SH12 crash leaves driver in hospital; retailer to fund grassroots rugby

Northland maritime historian Don Armitage is giving a talk about the Daring, a two-masted schooner that was wrecked in Kaipara Harbour in 1865. Photo / File

Winning ticket

A ticket sold at Whangārei Paper Plus won its holder $18,064 with Lotto Second Divison on Saturday. The ticket was among 19 nationally that each won $18,064 on Saturday. Since the start of the year there have been three Lotto First Division winning tickets sold in Northland - the latest a $1m winner from earlier this month - and 33 Second Division winners.

SH12 crash

A driver has been taken to Rawene Hospital after a crash near Ōpononi on Monday. The single-vehicle accident occurred about 9.40am on State Highway 12, at a blind corner near the intersection with Pakanae Cemetery Rd. Police, St John Ambulance and Ōmāpere Fire Brigade attended.

Memorial tournament

Wainui Marae will host the 40th Piri Wiremu Mokena Memorial Sports Tournament at Kāeo on October 23-24. Established in 1981 as a fundraiser, and to acknowledge the contribution of kaumatua Piri Mokena, the annual Labour Weekend fixture sees Whangaroa's 18 marae compete for glory and bragging rights on the rugby field and netball court.

Book launch

The Mangawhai Club will host the launch of a book detailing around 100 true stories from past and present fisheries officers. True Tales of New Zealand Fisheries Officers - compiled over 18 months by Don Armitage and Duncan Chisholm – will become available on August 15 at 1pm at The Mangawhai Club on Molesworth Dr. The stories traverse the wide range of duties officers were required to perform, from chasing shellfish poachers to nabbing trawlers fishing in prohibited areas to apprehending foreign fishing vessels fishing illegally inside our waters. Pre-ordered books are available for $25 from dunkmale@gmail.com or at the launch – cash only.

Rugby funds

Hardware retailer Bunnings is inviting grassroots Northland rugby clubs to apply for a share of $300,000 it's giving away for clubroom upgrades. Five clubs around the country will receive $30,000 cash and 15 will receive $10,000 worth of products and materials in the Bunnings Rugby Assist programme. Applications close on August 2. Visit bunnings.nzrugby.co.nz.

Truck v car

A late night collision between a truck and car closed a main road in Kamo on Monday. Station Rd was blocked for nearly two hours from 8.30pm as emergency services attended the scene and the wreckages were later cleared. A police spokesman said reports from the crash indicated that no one had been seriously hurt. Police planned follow up enquiries with the people involved.

Maritime history

Northland maritime historian Don Armitage is giving a talk on Friday, July 30 on the Daring Project - a community effort to rescue and preserve the Daring, a two-masted schooner that was wrecked near the South Head of Kaipara Harbour in February 1865. Armitage will talk about what's been discovered so far about the schooner and its move to Northland. The talk is from 12.30pm in Forum North's Cafler Suite. Entry is free; seating is first come first served.

Volunteers needed

St John Paihia is looking for volunteer ambulance first responders. Anyone with a current first aid certificate, a positive attitude, compassion and willingness to help is invited to contact Denis on 022 010 2279 to find out what is involved. Alternatively, go to join.stjohn.org.nz.