Alcohol bans across Whangārei

Whangārei District Council is reminding people that alcohol is banned from all beaches and within 300 metres of the coast on public land, with other booze bans throughout the district.

The alcohol ban extends to Whangārei Harbour and the central business district. As well,there are also public alcohol bans in Kamo, Marsden Village; Matapouri; Oakura; Onerahi; Otaika; Ōtangarei; Otuihau; Whangārei Falls; Pataua North and South; Tikipunga; Waipū; Whananaki – Moureeses Bay and Whananaki.

The council said the bylaw’s purpose is to reduce alcohol-related harm through prohibition and control of alcohol in public places and for full details see wdc.govt.nz/alcoholban

Free kids haircuts

There’s a free kids haircut event in Whangārei later this month.

Take your tamariki along to get a free hair cut before school starts. Make your child feel extra special and happy with a fresh cut from local Whangārei hairdressers and barbers. Located at Te Ora Hou Northland, Tikipunga on January 23 from 10am until 2 pm.

Sailing anniversary

In its 20th anniversary year, the Bay of Islands Sailing Week regatta has received a significant funding boost in the form of two grants from contestable regional events funds. The regatta regularly attracts over 100 boats, mostly from outside Northland, with entries for the 2023 regatta already at 78. It will be based in Ōpua, from January 24 to 27, with racing throughout the BOI.

Irish band to play in Northland

Irish powerhouse band the Barleyshakes - Alan and Kristin Kelly - will play three dates n Northland this month as part of their NZ tour. Together they bring upbeat sounds of Ireland on sweet fiddle, and spirited guitar

They will play at Classics in the Cove, at Waipū with Albi and the Wolves; The Turner Centre, Kerikeri, on January 25 and One One Six, Whangārei, on January 26. For ticketing info go to www.barleyshakes.com.





Watch out for Dotterels

Dog owners heading to Far North beaches this summer are being urged to be extra vigilant for the New Zealand dotterel (tūturiwhatu) because the shorebirds nest above the high tide line at this time of year, making them extra vulnerable. Taupō Bay, on the east coast between Totara North and Mangōnui, is hugely popular with holidaymakers but is also a favourite nesting ground for tūturiwhatu, so dogs are prohibited all year round at the southern end of the beach. Dogs can use the rest of the beach with some extra restrictions during summer. A FNDC spokesperson said animal management officers would conduct random checks at popular holiday spots to remind dog owners of their obligations. Once widespread and common, today only about 2500 dotterel remain, making them rarer than some species of kiwi.



