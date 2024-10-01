Advertisement
Northland news in brief: Light the City event postponed, cataracts surgery now offered at Kaitaia Hospital

3 mins to read
Dr Andrew Watts (right) prepares to provide Janice Silva with cataract surgery at Kaitaia Hospital.

Improving access and equity in healthcare by bringing care closer to home has leapt forward, with cataract surgery now being provided at Kaitaia Hospital. Ophthalmology clinical director Dr Andrew Watts and the Kaitaia Hospital surgical team performed cataract surgery on the first three patients in the Far North earlier this week. The Te Tai Tokerau Health NZ ophthalmology team will now provide the complete cataract care pathway in Kaitaia, from first specialist appointments to cataract surgery and post-operative follow-up if needed. Up to 20 patients each month will receive their cataract procedure in the Far North.

Light event postponed

Wet and windy weather that’s due this evening means the Light the City event in Whangārei has been postponed to Wednesday, October 9. The event will run from 5pm until 10pm with a night of free magical fun for the whole family including fire dancers, vibrant music, circus performances and kai at the canopy bridge.

Baby death investigated

Police say the investigation into Dargaville baby Kween Thompson’s death in July 2023 remains ongoing. The 10-month-old died from asphyxia but she also had non-accidental injuries unrelated to her death that police found worrying. Detective Senior Sergeant Kevan Verry said they are focused on resolving the investigation and will continue to gather facts. They require the assistance of those in the community and those who had the care of Kween leading up to her death, he said. Any information can be shared via 105 using reference number 230714/4866. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

NorthTec open days

During October NorthTec is inviting prospective ākonga (students) to join them for their series of open days across their multiple Northland-based campuses. NorthTec will hold four open days starting with their main campus in Raumanga, Whangārei. The open day will be held on Thursday, October 10 from 12-2pm. Attendees can not only chat with tutors about courses and get enrolment aid, but they can also sign up for tours of both the Raumanga campus and Future Trades campus on Dyer St.

Weather watch

MetService has issued a heavy rain watch for Northland from midday Wednesday until 11pm. There will be periods of heavy rain, and amounts may approach warning criteria, with localised downpours possible, MetService says. Northland Civil Defence urged Northlanders to keep up to date with the latest forecast and take extra care when out on the roads. For more information visit metservice.com/warnings/home.


