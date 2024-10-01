Dr Andrew Watts (right) prepares to provide Janice Silva with cataract surgery at Kaitaia Hospital.

Improving access and equity in healthcare by bringing care closer to home has leapt forward, with cataract surgery now being provided at Kaitaia Hospital. Ophthalmology clinical director Dr Andrew Watts and the Kaitaia Hospital surgical team performed cataract surgery on the first three patients in the Far North earlier this week. The Te Tai Tokerau Health NZ ophthalmology team will now provide the complete cataract care pathway in Kaitaia, from first specialist appointments to cataract surgery and post-operative follow-up if needed. Up to 20 patients each month will receive their cataract procedure in the Far North.

Light event postponed

Wet and windy weather that’s due this evening means the Light the City event in Whangārei has been postponed to Wednesday, October 9. The event will run from 5pm until 10pm with a night of free magical fun for the whole family including fire dancers, vibrant music, circus performances and kai at the canopy bridge.

Baby death investigated

Police say the investigation into Dargaville baby Kween Thompson’s death in July 2023 remains ongoing. The 10-month-old died from asphyxia but she also had non-accidental injuries unrelated to her death that police found worrying. Detective Senior Sergeant Kevan Verry said they are focused on resolving the investigation and will continue to gather facts. They require the assistance of those in the community and those who had the care of Kween leading up to her death, he said. Any information can be shared via 105 using reference number 230714/4866. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.