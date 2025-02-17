Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Northland news in brief: Legends of League golf event raises over $10,000 for youth teams

nzme
3 mins to read

Plenty of laughs from these league-loving lads, from left: Shaun Johnson, Tallan Egan, Brendan Soloman, Nathan Stockman, Rugby League Northland chief executive Robbie Johnson, and and North Golf Association development officer Dave Mullan.

Plenty of laughs from these league-loving lads, from left: Shaun Johnson, Tallan Egan, Brendan Soloman, Nathan Stockman, Rugby League Northland chief executive Robbie Johnson, and and North Golf Association development officer Dave Mullan.

The Legends of League golf tournament raised more than $10,000 for Rugby League Northland’s youth teams travelling to national tournaments. More than 90 golfers — including former New Zealand and Samoan rugby league international representatives Shaun Johnson, Duane Mann, and Jerry Seuseu — took to the greens of The Pines Golf Club in Whangārei for the fundraiser.

Coastal conversations

Coastal communities can discuss coastal issues, ask questions, connect with others, and hear from experts in coastal processes and hazards during Seaweek. Events will take place at 5.30pm between March 3 and 7 at the Ruakākā Recreation Complex, Waipū Celtic Barn, Whananaki Beach Hall, Ngunguru Sports and Recreation Club. Visit wdc.govt.nz/Events for more information.

Dargaville shearers dominate

Dargaville shearers dominated the northernmost competition on the Shearing Sports NZ calendar at the North Hokianga A&P Show on Saturday at Broadwood. Neville Osborne won the Open final, and brother-and-sister Michael Boyd and Danielle Boyd the Senior and Intermediate titles respectively. Northland shearer Toa Henderson won the Counties Shears Open final at the Franklin A&P Show in Pukekohe on Sunday, less than 24 hours after winning the Southern Shears Open final in Gore.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Title bout gets venue

Lani Daniels vs Nailini Helu for the IBF World Light Heavyweight title will now be contested on May 10 at Taupō Events Centre (Tec). The fight was originally scheduled for April, however, the promoter of Ironfist Promotions Nigel Elliott was informed that the venue was under construction and would not be ready for the April 5 date.


Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Regent Lotto winner

A Whangārei Lotto player was one of 15 people to each win $16,612 in Lotto Second Division on Saturday. The winning ticket was bought from New World Regent. One player from Auckland also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $32,472.

Edwards named co-chair

Ngāti Wai chairman Aperahama Edwards has been appointed co-chair of the National Iwi Chairs Forum Pou Tikanga. Edwards has been described as a formidable leader, and will help lead a major work programme for Pou Tikanga that includes monitoring the Government’s commitment to the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, advocating for justice sector reforms, advancing the Forum’s Whare Pukenga programme, addressing racism, and defending He Whakaputanga, Te Tiriti o Waitangi, and indigenous rights.

Hub work halted

Work on externally funded community hubs, including future library facilities for Mangawhai and Dargaville, has paused. After considering concept plans and discussing significant costs of up to $14 million associated with delivering projects of this scale, elected Kaipara District Council members directed staff to pause any further work on the hubs.

Save

Latest from Northern Advocate

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate