Plenty of laughs from these league-loving lads, from left: Shaun Johnson, Tallan Egan, Brendan Soloman, Nathan Stockman, Rugby League Northland chief executive Robbie Johnson, and and North Golf Association development officer Dave Mullan.

The Legends of League golf tournament raised more than $10,000 for Rugby League Northland’s youth teams travelling to national tournaments. More than 90 golfers — including former New Zealand and Samoan rugby league international representatives Shaun Johnson, Duane Mann, and Jerry Seuseu — took to the greens of The Pines Golf Club in Whangārei for the fundraiser.

Coastal conversations

Coastal communities can discuss coastal issues, ask questions, connect with others, and hear from experts in coastal processes and hazards during Seaweek. Events will take place at 5.30pm between March 3 and 7 at the Ruakākā Recreation Complex, Waipū Celtic Barn, Whananaki Beach Hall, Ngunguru Sports and Recreation Club. Visit wdc.govt.nz/Events for more information.

Dargaville shearers dominate

Dargaville shearers dominated the northernmost competition on the Shearing Sports NZ calendar at the North Hokianga A&P Show on Saturday at Broadwood. Neville Osborne won the Open final, and brother-and-sister Michael Boyd and Danielle Boyd the Senior and Intermediate titles respectively. Northland shearer Toa Henderson won the Counties Shears Open final at the Franklin A&P Show in Pukekohe on Sunday, less than 24 hours after winning the Southern Shears Open final in Gore.