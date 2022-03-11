The U16 Shaun Johnson Shield between Northland and Auckland East will be played over two days at Semenoff Stadium. Photo / Photosport

Semenoff Stadium in Whangārei will host the U16 Shaun Johnson Shield and the U18 Dean Bell Cup this weekend and next weekend. Round one will see Northland play Auckland East U16 shield challenge at noon tomorrow while the cup match will kick off at 2pm. Round two between the same sides will be played on March 20. There will be no spectators but the games will be livestreamed on the Auckland Rugby League Facebook page. "We are really excited to be a part of this youth tournament. Semenoff Stadium has a proud history of hosting some great league events including the Vodafone Warriors, Kiwis, Rugby League Northland finals and Northern Swords and are keen to attract more in future," Northland Events Centre Trust general manager Carina de Graaf said. Interestingly, Shaun Johnson will make his first start for the Warriors since September, 2018, in his team's clash with the Dragons on the Sunshine Coast today.

SH1 roadworks

The section of State Highway 1 between Mangamuka and Kaitaia will be closed to all vehicles from Monday, March 14 to Wednesday, March 16 while Waka Kotahi NZTA completes maintenance and outstanding slip repairs. Vehicles should use the detour route via SH10 between 8.30am and 4pm. Expect delays while single-lane stop/go controls operate from 7-8.30am and 4-6pm each day. Contact northlandproject@nzta.govt.nz or 0800 444 449.

Illegal fire extinguished

Firefighters were called to Kapiro Rd, north of Kerikeri, when a property owner decided to burn demolition materials next to his house at night despite fire restrictions. The blaze, at 9.30pm on Thursday, was on a concrete pad but firefighters said the blaze was right next to the owner's home so they extinguished it. It was also in breach of restrictions which at the time required a permit for any outdoor fire. As of yesterday, all of Northland is subject to a total fire ban so permits are no longer being issued. Fire and Emergency NZ received multiple 111 calls because the house appeared to be on fire.

Digger driver injured

A Northland man was seriously injured when a digger he was operating rolled on farmland north of Whangārei. The accident occurred about 12.20pm on Thursday on Whananaki North Rd, Opuawhanga, leaving the digger driver with a suspected broken back. The injured man, who was thought to be in his 80s, was transported by St John Ambulance to Whangārei Hospital. He was in a serious condition. Police and Hikurangi Fire Brigade also attended.

Gunshots investigated

Police responded to reports of gunshots in Houhora late on Wednesday. Officers arrived at a local address shortly before 8.30pm but soon learned there were no issues as the people present were in fact shooting turkeys.

Brain injury seminar

March is brain injury awareness month, and the Brain Injury Association Northland is hosting a free seminar in Whangārei to shed light on what is often an invisible injury. The event is part of the "What's Under Your Hat?" campaign, dedicated to raising awareness and understanding of brain injury and its effects. The panel includes brain injury survivors, carers and healthcare specialists. The seminar is aimed at health professionals and service providers. The event is on March 18 from 10am–2pm at 98 Cairnfield Rd, Otangarei, Whangārei. Register interest at northland@brain-injury.org.nz or 09 459 5013