Northland news in brief: Kōiwi found on Wainui beach; Top Energy warns of planned outage

A tapu has been placed on the Piapia beachfront in Wainui after kōiwi were found in three separate places.

Ngāti Ruamahue hapū have placed a tapu [restriction/protection] on the Piapia beachfront in Wainui after the discovery of kōiwi [skeletal remains]. Access is restricted from the Piapia boat ramp to Whakaironui. An announcement about the tapu said Cyclone Gabrielle had caused substantial erosion to Piapia, during which kōiwi were uncovered in three separate locations in the bay. The area has been fenced off and the tapu will be in place until the kōiwi are identified by an archeologist before being taken to their final resting place in Kāteatea.

Top Energy is alerting customers to a planned power outage on Tuesday to repair damage caused by Cyclone Gabrielle and clear downed trees. The outage from 11am to 3pm will impact residents living on Pokapu Rd, Matawaia Maromaku Rd, Orakau Rd, Matene Rd, Matawaia Rd, Waa Hoterene Rd, Pipiwai Road,and Lovatt Rd. A full list of impacted areas can be found via outages.topenergy.co.nz/ or by calling 0800 TOP ENERGY.

A report of an unoccupied kayak in Maitai Bay sparked a search for its owner on Saturday night. Police received reports about the drifting kayak at 7.15pm and were later able to locate the kayaker, who was found safe. A police spokesperson said it appeared the person had abandoned their kayak after it began to take on water.

Police seized an air rifle from a 40-year-man after receiving reports about a person with a firearm on a Kaiwaka street shortly after 11pm on Saturday. The man, who had a minor injury, was taken into custody and is due to appear in North Shore District Court today to face charges related to the incident. Police said no other injuries were reported and their inquiries were ongoing.

Federated Farmers is urging farmers who need stock feed, and those willing to donate or supply it, to use the National Feed Co-ordination Service. The service activated by the Ministry for Primary Industries and operated by Federated Farmers is the most efficient way of keeping track of everything. Federated Farmers Tararua president Sally Dryland said everyone needs to work together to get feed to where it is needed when it is needed. The service can be accessed via www.fedfarm.org.nz.

A Mayoral Relief Fund is in the pipeline for Whangārei. Whangārei District Mayor Vince Cocurullo is establishing the relief fund for people hard-hit by Cyclone Gabrielle. He said while damage in the district was nothing like it was in several other places, people still had their homes red or yellow-stickered or were looking at major losses to their livelihoods or businesses. Cocurullo said the fund will be up and running this week, then the council will provide details on how to apply.