Lydia Bailie-Bellew in a scene from Gob that saw her win an international award. Photo / Supplied

Winning performance

A Kerikeri teenager has been named the joint winner of best lead performance in the student category of the Screen It International Film Festival held in Queenstown last weekend. Lydia Bailie-Bellew played the part of a wardrobe-dwelling goblin in the short film, Gob, directed by another Kerikeri teen, Casey Roberts. Bailie-Bellew is known for her roles in Kerikeri Theatre Company productions such as Bugsy Malone and The Sound of Music.

Film debut for students

Fifteen groups of young film-makers from across the Mid North will have their big-screen debut this Wednesday as part of the Kaikohekohe Education Network Film Festival. Three films from each participating school, Paihia, Kawakawa, Ōhaeawai and Tautoro schools plus Bay of Islands College, will be shown at Kerikeri's Cathay Cinemas with three screenings during the day and one in the evening. Each film is three to four minutes long and themed "Our Place". Paihia School principal Jane Lindsay said the initiative had been running for several years but in the past the schools had taken turns to host the festival. This was the first time the films would be shown in a real cinema. The project had uncovered some extraordinary talent among the actors and directors. She hoped seeing their work on the big screen would inspire the students to continue with film-making.

Recycling volunteers

Volunteers are needed to help out at recycling stations during the October 1 It! Bay of Islands Food and Wine Festival on Paihia's Village Green. Volunteers would put in about three hours' work and be free to enjoy the festival for the rest of the day. Email steph@blahblahmarketing.co.nz to lend a hand.

Meet the candidates

Whangārei voters will get the chance to hear mayoral candidates answer a series of questions at the Northern Advocate and The Hits Northland Meet the Whangārei Mayoral Candidates evening. The event is expected to draw hundreds of voters to Forum North, Whangārei, on Tuesday, September 27, from 6pm. All seven Whangarei mayoral candidates have been invited: Mike Budd; Vince Cocurullo; Ken Couper; Brad Flower; Fiona Green; Nick Jacob; and Shaquille Shortland. If you have a question for the Whangārei mayoral candidates send them to elections@northernadvocate.co.nz and we will ask some of them on the night.

Kerikeri candidates

Organisers of a second meet the candidates event at the Turner Centre in Kerikeri are hoping for another bumper crowd this evening. Last week more than 300 people turned out to hear from seven of the Far North's mayoral candidates. From 6pm today it's the turn of the 13 candidates in the Bay of Islands-Whangaroa General Ward and 18 candidates in the Ngā Tai o Tokerau Māori Ward. The events are organised by the Turner Centre, the Pioneer Tavern and Kerikeri Business Association.

Tutukaka candidates

Tutukaka Coast residents can hear from those standing for the local body elections at a meet the candidates event on Wednesday. Tutukaka Coast Ratepayers and Residents Association have organised a meet the candidates event at Ngunguru Sports Complex hall from 7pm to 8.30pm. Whangārei Mayoral, NRC local, Whangārei Hikurangi Coastal ward and Māori ward candidates have all been invited.