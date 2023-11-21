The Kerikeri Homestead Pool Club's winning team.

The Kerikeri Homestead Pool Club is still celebrating after winning the Hen of the North competition hosted by the Kaitāia RSA Club on November 18. The Homestead Tornadoes - featuring players Toni More, Cheral Reesby, Ange Williams, and Dawn - bested Coopers Beach in a nail-biting final. A second team from the Kerikeri club, called Screaming Eagles, won third place. A club spokesperson said bringing the trophy back to Kerikeri had been an arduous eight-year pursuit.

Dogs banned from beaches

Whangārei District Council is reminding dog owners that canines are banned from nearly all beaches between 9am and 5pm from December 20 to January 31. Dog exercise areas at Ruakākā and Uretiti will remain open. Dogs are banned year round at Kauri Mountain Beach in Whangārei Heads, the Ngunguru sandspit, and several other areas. To find out more visit the dogs on beaches page on the council’s website.

Bunnings Waipapa opens

Bunnings has opened its new Waipapa store which has replaced the Kerikeri and Kaikohe smaller format stores. The new store has created more than 45 jobs and will also host small DIY clinics as well as the famous Bunnings sausage sizzle every weekend in support of community groups. A grand opening is planned for this weekend.

Pause before you pay

Kiwis are being urged to pause before they pay this Black Friday by the Ministry of Business, Innovation & Employment’s (MBIE) Consumer Protection team in order to avoid falling victim to scammers. Major promotional events like Black Friday and Cyber Monday see scammers use the heightened sense of urgency to attract consumers with fake online shops and advertisements, MBIE said. These websites often end in nz.com or newzealand.com rather than co.nz. Ian Caplin from MBIE’s Consumer Protection team said consumers should check the online trader is who they say they are, that they are contactable if there is a problem with an order and that they will deliver an order in good time.

The Bubble Show coming

Bubble master Eran The Bubble Man is bringing The Bubble Show to Whangārei’s contemporary arts venue ONEONESIX on December 3. Eran, also known as The Highland Joker, began bubbling professionally almost 15 years ago. He holds three Guinness World Records which placed him in the Guinness World Records book in 2020 and 2023 - and he has even put Jacinda Ardern in a bubble before. He does everything from square bubbles, bubbles inside bubbles and even fire inside bubbles. For more information visit the venue’s website.