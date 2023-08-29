Kaurihohore School principal Leslee Allen is shaving her head to fundraise for the Cancer Society.

Kaurihohore School principal Leslee Allen has pledged to shave her curly locks off if the school reaches a fundraising target of $3000. Leslee Allen said she was inspired to shave her hair by her colleague Michele, who will also be joining in the fundraiser, as well as her husband’s cousin, who passed away from cancer at 26. She said she wants to help people with cancer as best she can in a small way. The date is set to shave her hair on September 13. Those who wish to contribute can reach out to principal@kaurihororeschool.co.nz or call 09 4350041.

Beecard coming to an end

Citylink has announced that their free Beecard for children and young people initiative will come to an end on Thursday. The standard charge of $5 per card will then apply. If you need a Beecard, you can purchase one at the Rose Street bus terminus. Beecards can be topped up online and work on the Citylink buses in Whangārei.

Down the Rabbit Hole extravaganza

Dargaville is hosting its annual wearable art extravaganza and attendees will be treated to a visual spectacle. Inspired by Lewis Carrol’s Alice in Wonderland, Down the Rabbit Hole will feature digital projection, sound design, performance and staging as a canvas for artists’ work. You can either attend the opening night on Friday, September 1 or the matinee on Saturday, September 2 at 2pm, or the awards show on Saturday evening at 8pm. Tickets can be purchased from www.iticket.co.nz.

Arrest after burglary

A woman is in custody following a burglary at a property in Mangōnui on Monday. Police were called at 5.22pm after a female reportedly entered a property and took several items. Officers were quick to arrest the woman and return the stolen goods to the owner. Inquiries are ongoing.

Meet the candidates

A series of meetings with local candidates ahead of the general election is taking place in Kaikohe. The Kaikohe Business Association has organised the following: New Zealand First’s Shane Jones on September 4, National’s Grant McCallum on September 11, and Labour’s Willow-Jean Prime on September 18. Then a final meeting will be on September 25 with more than one candidate taking the stage. Meetings start at 7pm and will be held at the Senior Citizens Hall, Tawanui Rd.

Newspapers wanted for vet

The Bay of Islands Veterinary Services is after your old newspapers. The vet put out the call as they need more for the kennels and cages in its hospital. Donations can be dropped off at the vet’s Kerikeri clinic on Kerikeri Rd.