Former pro skater Andrew Morrison performs a trick called a stale fish during the 2019 Vert Jam skateboarding contest. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Skateboarding contest

Some of New Zealand's top skateboarders are heading to Kerikeri this weekend for the town's annual Vert Jam contest. It's the first major event at the new skate park at Kerikeri Domain — built with a $680,000 Provincial Growth Fund grant — and the first Vert Jam since 2020 due to Covid disruptions. Organiser Dave Crabb, a former pro skater, said about 30 competitors were expected from as far away as Otago. They included some of the country's best vert skaters, such as Zedyn Fellows (Wānaka) and Bowman Hansen (Taupō), along with veteran Cale Tolley and top women's skater Billy Morrison. The action starts at noon on Saturday, March 19. Prizes will be awarded in open women's, open men's, under-16s and masters (40-plus) divisions. It's the first competition of the 2022 New Zealand Vert series. Vert skating is a great spectator sport with riders performing tricks, often high in the air, using a 3.4m-high ramp. The new park also caters to scooters and other skating styles with a series of bowls and obstacles such as rails and ledges for street-style skateboarding.

Gang arrests

Three men arrested in relation to a spate of serious gang-related violence in the Kaikohe area have so far appeared in court. They are among 11 members and associates of the Tribesmen and the Killer Beez arrested in recent days as police crack down on the rival gangs. Peter Edward Moeau, 35, of Ōkaihau, was charged with unlawful possession of a .22 rifle, possession of cannabis and cultivation of cannabis. He was remanded in custody until March 31, when he is due back in the Kaikohe District Court by audio-visual link for a bail application hearing. Rainer Mark Hereora, 34, of Waikare, was charged with having an air rifle in a public place — namely Broadway, Kaikohe, on March 16 — and was also remanded in custody until March 31 for a bail hearing. Sharaz Sion Young, 34, of Kaikohe, was charged with unlawful possession of shotgun ammunition. His next appearance date was not available at edition time. The police operation has so far also seized 41g of methamphetamine and about $1140 in cash. The 11 arrested men are aged between 15 and 55 years.

Trees felled

Visitors to Trounson Kauri Park, near Dargaville, may notice a change on the loop track with the felling of several trees recently. In conjunction with Te Roroa, DoC undertook a risk assessment on a number of trees that were in poor condition bordering the loop. Due to their proximity to the track and the risk to public from limb fall, the decision was made to fell the trees concerned. "Regrettably these trees have succumbed to either kauri dieback or from competing with other trees for water from not just this summer, but the previous three to four hot dry summers," DoC's Kauri Coast operations manager Stephen Soole said. Snow Tane, general manager from Te Roroa said: "It was not a decision any party took lightly. An arborist was engaged to ensure that these trees were beyond the point of no return." Because of the presence of kauri dieback, removal of these felled trees from the forest is too high risk. The trees are being left to follow the natural life cycle and return their mauri to nature.

Fatal crash

Northland police are asking for the public's assistance following a fatal crash involving a car and a dirt bike on State Highway 1 in Raumanga last week. A 25-year-old man died shortly after the bike he was riding collided with a car at the intersection of SH1 and Raumanga Valley Rd around 9.40pm on March 9. He reportedly had no helmet or other protective gear on at the time of the crash. Police are appealing for witnesses as they piece together the events leading up to the fatality. Anyone who saw the crash, or was in the area and has dashcam, CCTV, camera footage or any other information about dirt bikes in the area before the collision is asked to contact police on 105, and quote file number 220310/8983, or phone Crime Stoppers anonymously via 0800 555 111.

Apprentice championships

NZ Certified Builders (NZCB) wants Northland apprentices to get their entries in before the April 1 deadline for the annual NZCB Apprentice Challenge Sponsored by ITM. The regional heats of the competition will be held on April 9, with great prizes up for grabs and the winner of each going on to compete for the coveted title of national champion later in the year. Held in 20 locations across the country, the competition is open to any apprentices employed by NZCB member builders or who are enrolled with Industry Training Association Building (ITAB). Apprentices can enter by visiting https://apprenticechallenge.nz/how-to-get-involved/ and filling out the entry form.

Road works warning

Waka Kotahi NZTA advises road users in Northland, and especially those who drive at night, to anticipate an increase in works for the remainder of March. To keep crews safe while doing their mahi and to prevent damage to vehicles and new road seals, adhering to the temporary speed restrictions in place is essential. Major works on SH1 between Mangamuka and Kaitaia are underway, with full daily road closure until tomorrow from 8.30am to 4pm. A detour will be in place via SH10. Between 7am-8.30am and 4pm-6pm, manual traffic control will be in place.

Brain seminar

March is Brain Injury Awareness month, and the Brain Injury Association Northland is hosting a free seminar in Whangārei to shed light on what is often an invisible injury. The event is part of the 'What's Under Your Hat?' campaign, dedicated to raising awareness and understanding of brain injury and its effects. The panel includes brain injury survivors, carers and healthcare specialists. The seminar is aimed at health professionals and service providers. The event is on March 18 from 10am — 2pm at 98 Cairnfield Rd, Ōtangarei, Whangārei. Register interest at northland@brain-injury.org.nz or 09 459 5013.

False alarm

Reports that the Far North District Council building was on fire during the weekend proved unfounded. The Kaikohe Fire Brigade was called about 3pm on Sunday after a large amount of smoke was seen billowing from the Memorial Ave building. However, when firefighters arrived they found a particularly smoky rubbish fire in the backyard of a neighbouring property. The property owner was asked to limit the size and smokiness of the fire.

Lake rescue

Two motorists were pulled from their car after it left the road and started to sink in a Far North lake on Tuesday. The car crashed into a lake near Cable Bay Heights Dr in Cable Bay around 6pm. Initial reports indicated a female passenger was trapped. However, emergency services safely pulled the pair from the car.