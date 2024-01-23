Lincoln Mitchell, 5, from Mangawhai with Alistair McIntyre of Doug the Digger fame at last year's Kamo Touch A Truck. Photo / Michael Cunningham

The fields at Hurupaki Primary School in Whangārei will become a sea of impressive vehicles when the 2024 Kamo Touch a Truck fundraiser returns. Climb on board and explore emergency vehicles, trucks, tractors, diggers, rollers and plenty more between 10am and 2pm on Sunday. The price of admission is a gold coin, with proceeds going towards the event’s hosts, the Kamo and Ngunguru volunteer fire brigades.

Funds for family

A Givealittle page fundraising to help the family of Kaitāia toddler Azalea-Reign Kiani May Samuels has raised more than $17,000. Azalea-Reign died after she was struck by a vehicle in a driveway on January 4. A post on the page from the family publicly thanked people for their support.

Rich results

Two Northland Lotto players are $12,425 richer after Saturday night’s draw. The MyLotto players are among 25 people nationwide to win in Lotto’s Second Division draw. One lucky Hamilton player also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $32,913.

Summer shows

Escape into a world like no other featuring a prophecy, quest and adventure, created by Northland Youth Theatre. Their 2024 summer show will run for 65 minutes at Whangārei’s Canopy Bridge. Bring a chair or something else to sit on and enjoy. There will be performances on January 26 and 27 at 7.30pm, and February 1 and 3 at 7pm.

Beware bad berries

Karaka berries.

The New Zealand Veterinary Association Te Pae Kīrehe (NZVA) is urging animal owners to be on the lookout for highly toxic karaka berries. Dogs are especially sensitive to the toxin in the orange berry, as they contain the alkaloid karakin which can cause them to suffer respiratory failure, impaired neurological function and death. Anyone who thinks their pet has eaten karaka berries should call their vet immediately.

Naming no-gos

The most declined baby name in 2023 was “Prince”, according to Te Tari Taiwhenua Department of Internal Affairs. For the last 13 years, “King” was the most declined name. A total of 64 registrations were declined in 2023.

Tennis tournament

The annual Janet Agnew tennis tournament is back on February 3 and 4 at Thomas Neale Courts in Kamo, Whangārei. The event has been running for 38 years and was started for Janet Agnew after she was in a car crash and thought she would never play again. However, Agnew still likes to play to this day, and she and Raewyn Heywood continue to work hard to make the tournament happen. Entries include men’s and ladies A and B-grade doubles on the Saturday and mixed doubles A and B-grades on the Sunday. Entry is $40 for doubles and $30 for mixed. Dinner on Saturday night is included. To enter, email Tennis Northland at tennisnorthland@xtra.co.nz.



