Whangārei recorded more than 1500mm of rain in six months. Photo / Tania Whyte

Even though we are only halfway through the year, some parts of New Zealand have already recorded more than a year’s worth of rain. New Niwa analysis shows it was the wettest first half of the year on record for Kaikohe (2140mm) and Whangārei (1526mm). Niwa meteorologist Ben Noll said Northlanders, Aucklanders and residents in the Coromandel Peninsula, Gisborne, and Hawke’s Bay have dealt with a constant barrage of sub-tropical lows, atmospheric rivers and ex-tropical cyclones, which caused copious amounts of rainfall. Kaikohe received more than 130 per cent of its normal annual rainfall from January to June. La Nina, marine heatwaves,and climate change were considered the causes.

Sweet fundraiser boosts Rotary clubs

Chocolate lovers have helped Makana Confections raise a decent chunk of money for two Rotary clubs. Makana – which has stores in Kerikeri and Blenheim - ran a promotion during the month of June, promising to donate $5 from every box of dark chocolate macadamia butter toffee crunch. The business raised around $24,000; $12,000 which will go to Kerikeri Rotary Club and $12,000 to Blenheim Rotary Club. Makana group general manager Scott Manson said the promotion was an opportunity to give back to the community and he thanked those in the community who supported it. A presentation would be held on July 18 to hand over the money, he said.

Death threat sentencing

A man who threatened to slit his partner’s throat and hide her body after an evening out having dinner has been sentenced. Khalid Abouzed, 35, of One Tree Point, appeared for sentencing before Judge Philip Rzepecky on one charge of threats to kill and one charge of assault in a family relationship after the incident on May 13, 2023. Abouzed also came at the victim with a knife and said “one of us is going to die tonight”, leaving the victim so traumatised she had to take a week off work. Abouzed was sentenced to six months’ home detention and an order for destruction was made for the knife.

Earthworks, backyard burning discouraged

The Northland Regional Council is urging people to burn refuse considerately and avoid undertaking earthworks over the winter months. Council chair Tui Shortland said anyone wanting to undertake earthworks over winter should contact the council first for advice. She said it was not typically recommended to do any earthworks over the winter months since the ground is wet and the soil does not compact very well. People wanting to do earthworks can contact the council at info@nrc.govt.nz. Meanwhile, people living within the Whangārei airshed need to follow specific rules for backyard burning, NRC said. The Whangārei airshed boundary includes most of the Kamo, Tikipunga, Morningside, Central Whangārei, Otangarei, Raumanga, Maunu and Onerahi areas. People burning anywhere else in Northland must not cause a smoke nuisance beyond the property boundary, even in rural areas. Rules around burning and ways to dispose of waste without burning can be found at: www.nrc.govt.nz/environment/air/backyard-burning