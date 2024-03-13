An international food and music fair will be held today at the Cameron St Mall from 5pm to 9pm. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Taste Whangārei

An international food and music fair is on Thursday 21st march at Cameron St Mall from 5pm to 9pm. Taste Whangārei - A Multicultural Food Fair is run by Welcoming Communities in collaboration with Whangārei District Council, Multicultural Whangarei, English Language Partners, WINGS (Women’s International Newcomers Group Social) and Volunteer Northland. A range of vendors will serve up tasty dishes from different cultures and roaming performances will take place throughout the evening. Free entry.

Kamo fire party invite

Kamo Volunteer Fire Brigade is inviting past firefighters to y to celebrate the brigade’s 50th anniversary this September. On September 20, the station plans to host a casual meal where current staff meet ex-firefighters. Past members are asked to register for the celebration and share some stories from the bygone days. On September 21, the event ends with fun activities, a Jubilee dinner and Brigade Honours for past and current firefighters at Kamo Club. The event starts at 7pm at 591 Kamo Rd on Friday, September 20. Contact Brigade Secretary Denise Clark at denise.clark@fireandemergency.nz or 0210581711.





Whenua Summit

Exploring opportunities for regenerative and sustainable practices in Northland will be discussed during the Future Whenua Summit at Ngāwhā Innovation Park in Kaikohe. Hosted by enviro group Reconnecting Northland, the March 15-17 event features more than 20 inspirational talks and workshops showcasing the incredible mahi of environmental groups. Experts will also provide in-depth learning on regenerative agriculture, permaculture food systems and holistic economics. The event seeks to help connect, share ideas and build new relationships around the kaupapa of sustainability and regeneration. To register or for more details visit futurewhenua.co.nz

Apprentice builders show off skills

Entries are open for the 2024 Registered Master Builders Apprentice of the Year competition. Held in partnership with Carters, the competition is open to carpentry apprentices of all ages, giving them a chance to test their skills in project management, business, presentation and practical. Go to apprenticeoftheyear.co.nz to enter before April 12.





Elton and Billy tribute

Hit New Zealand tribute show Elton John vs Billy Joel is coming to Whangārei’s Forum North next Friday, March 22. Presented by musical duo Cam and Sam, the award-winning show is touring to sold-out shows. The performance will include favourites like Rocketman, Uptown Girl, Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, I’m Still Standing, We Didn’t Start The Fire, It’s Still Rock’n’Roll to Me and more. Tickets range from $37 to $59, go to tinyurl.com/eltonvbilly for details.