The tall ship R Tucker Thompson. Photo / Peter de Graaf

The R. Tucker Thompson is exhibiting at the Mangawhai Museum from October to February. The ship was built in Mangawhai by the community and the exhibition will tell the inspiring story of how a small township got behind the dream of Robert ‘Tucker’ Thompson, Tod Thompson, Greta Simmonds and Russell Harris. The ship was built on the shores of the Mangawhai estuary and launched off the beach in 1985. On that day she was gifted a kaitiaki or guardian called Karewa who has been aboard the ship ever since.

Candidates meeting

Kaipara Grey Power is hosting a Northland electorate candidates meeting on Friday at 1pm in the Dargaville Methodist Church Complex. Six candidates are expected to attend and will each have up to eight minutes to speak after which a Q&A session will take place. A mix and mingle will wrap up the event. All welcome.

Toy gun used to threaten

Police were called to a business in Kawakawa on Tuesday afternoon after a toy gun was reportedly used to threaten someone inside. A police spokesman said the offender apologised and left the building. No arrests were made.

Heavyweight champ showcased

IBF World Heavyweight Champion Lani Daniels will get the rare honour of being showcased on the Boxrec website among the other Number 1 ranked boxers in the world. She joins the likes of Katie Taylor, Tyson Fury, Floyd Mayweather, and many many more. Daniels will become the first Māori and second New Zealander to receive this honour.

Firearms charges

A 43-year-old man was arrested after police executed a search warrant in relation to firearms offences at an address in Matai Bay Rd on Wednesday afternoon. The man is due to appear in the Kaitaia District Court in due course. A spokesperson said because the incident is before the courts they cannot comment further.

Calling creatives

Whangārei District Council is calling for creatives to apply for the Creative Communities Scheme, with applications closing on October 1. The scheme, on behalf of Creative New Zealand supports community groups and individuals who are creating opportunities for access and participation in arts activities. The maximum amount to apply for is $10,000. Check the criteria and apply on council’s website.

Golf fundraiser

Ngātiwai Māori Touch is hosting a golf fundraiser at the Pine Golf Club in Whangārei Heads on October 13. All proceeds will go to Ngātiwai Touch’s 10 teams who are competing at the Pacific Cup in Auckland in November. Registration costs $100 per person and there is three people in each time. Sign up by emailing ngatiwaitouch@gmail.com.



