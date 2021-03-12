Northland news in brief: Hunt for Rafiki; and work to start on sports hub

Have you seen Rafiki? A distraught Kerikeri man is desperate to find his dog back. Photo / supplied

Volunteers mount search for pet

A group of dog-loving volunteers are meeting at noon today in a last-ditch attempt to find a dog missing for almost three months. The two-year-old male, named Rafiki and described by its distraught owner as a ''scaredy-cat'', slipped its harness off on December 19 after getting a fright in the centre of Kerikeri, ran off and was hit by a car. Rafiki was last seen tearing down Golf View Rd. The last reported sighting was on Waipapa Rd on the night of February 11. Rafiki is a mix of breeds but resembles a German pointer with a dark brown coat, white belly and front paws, and a distinctive white tip on its tail. At the time Rafiki had a bright-blue collar with a green name tag. The searchers will meet at Cornerstone Church, at the corner of Kerikeri Rd and the Heritage Bypass, at noon today. They also plan to distribute flyers. Call 021 064 7991 with any information.

Sports hub work nears second phase

Physical work on phase 2 of Kaitaia's Te Hiku Sports Hub is due to begin in May, with the facility now expected to be open in 12 months.

Far North District Council chief executive Shaun Clarke said detailed structural, engineering, ventilation and other designs for the aquatic centre were nearing completion, and a building consent for the work was due to be issued by the end of the month.

Tenders were now being called, and a contractor was expected to be appointed in late April. Phase 1 of the project, the development of playing fields, car parking and a 2km fitness circuit connecting the Hub to Te Ahu, was completed in 2018.

The project is jointly funded by the Government's Provincial Growth Fund ($3 million), Lotteries ($500,000), Foundation North ($1.1m), the Northland Regional Council/Sport Northland ($1.4m) and the Far North District Council ($3m).

Ōhaeawai annual festival

Ōhaeawai's annual community festival, Taiamai Day, is being held on March 20 at Te Corner, the public space at the intersection of SH1, SH12 and Hobson St. The event will run from 8am to 2pm with street stalls and ''heaps of kai and heaps of entertainment'', residents association chairwoman Tracey Albert said. Entertainment will include live music and line dancers while the hungry can feast on candy floss, hāngī, taniwha burgers and more. Festival-goers will also be able to ask questions at an information stand about Te Tai Tokerau Water Trust's plans for a water storage reservoir just north of the town.

Trek raises $13,00 for rescuers

A two-day horse trek in the Utakura Valley, near Okaihau, last month raised $13,000 for Far North Search and Rescue.

More than 85 riders, from as far afield as Otorohanga, Ruapehu and Kaitaia, took part in the ride late last month, made possible by six landowners who opened up their properties.

Northland businesses contributed by providing raffle prizes.

Far North Search and Rescue president Donna MacCarthy said the trek was a huge success, with the money raised to be spent on personal protective equipment, a drone and an outdoor defibrillator.

"We're a charitable organisation with 32 volunteers who conduct searches for the lost, missing or injured. We're always in need of fundraising support and volunteers to ensure the safety of our volunteers, the lost person and our community."

Rainfall figure error

In a Northern Advocate report on March 8 (Wet autumn storms in for dry north) it said that, according to NRC data, Northland received 626.1mm of rainfall in 24 hours. This was incorrect. An error was made in collating the statistics.

The highest rainfall in those 24 hours was 38mm at Kerikeri. The Advocate apologises for the error.