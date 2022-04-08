Thursday's Kokohuia Rd house fire was so intense investigators have little to go on. Photo / Peter de Graaf

House fire

Investigators are still trying to determine what started a fire that destroyed a home in Omapere on Thursday. The blaze, on Kokohuia Rd, broke out just before 10am, razing the single-storey home, spreading into trees and endangering neighbouring houses. There were initial concerns for the occupant but he was later found at another address in the South Hokianga town. Investigations by Fire and Emergency NZ and the Northland police CIB were continuing yesterday.

Multiple charges

A man charged with receiving about $170,000 worth of stolen vehicles, firearms offences, and possessing cannabis and methamphetamine for supply, has made a preliminary appearance in Whangārei District Court. Kaelib Hansen, 45, who was represented by duty counsels, was further remanded in custody without plea by Judge Taryn Bayley. He will apply for legal aid and is scheduled for a bail application on Monday, April 11. Recently arrested, Hansen faces five charges of receiving vehicles from unknown people at various times between February 2019 and April 7 this year. The vehicles involved are: an IHI excavator-654 digger, valued about $35,000; a Mercedes-Benz CLA 250, valued at $75,000; a Hino Dutro flat deck truck, valued about $30,000; a 2003 Toyota Land Cruiser, valued at $25,000; a Holden Astra vehicle, valued at $4500. The maximum penalty for each of the receiving charges is seven years' imprisonment. The firearms charges allege that on April 7 this year, Hansen was in unlicensed possession of 139 rounds of .22 ammunition; and that on February 17 this year, he was unlawfully in possession of a semi-automatic .22 calibre pistol. The drugs charges allege that on April 7 this year, he was in possession of cannabis for sale and methamphetamine for supply. The meth charge carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment. All the alleged offences are said to have happened in Whangārei.

Fake firearms

Police responded to two incidents involving imitation firearms in Whangārei yesterday. Senior Sergeant Brian Swann said this showed there was a need to reiterate the dangers of brandishing toy guns in public. Two juveniles are being dealt with through the Youth Aid system in relation to the second incident in Kamo yesterday afternoon, Swann said.

Woman pushed from car

A woman was assaulted and pushed out of a car in Kaikohe yesterday. Police responded to the incident about 1.30pm, Senior Sergeant Brian Swann said. The woman subsequently suffered a seizure. The suspect had not been located late yesterday afternoon. Swann said the man was known to police.

Creative projects

Creatives and innovators with ideas for the post-Covid recovery of the arts and culture sector are encouraged to attend Te Urungi: Innovating Aotearoa in Kerikeri on June 10 to 12. Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage deputy chief executive Te Aka Tūhono Investment and Outcomes, Joe Fowler, said Te Urungi was part of the Government's Covid recovery programme. He said over two days, participants are guided by kaiāwhina to develop projects that improve sector sustainability and resilience, access and participation, and take advantage of commercial opportunities. Individuals or teams who work in arts, culture and heritage, as well as those in the science and technology sectors, or from Kaupapa Māori, entrepreneurial, community groups, and other initiatives are encouraged to apply. Find out more and sign up for notifications at the Innovation Fund website.

Sick leave petition

Workers from Countdown and representatives from FIRST Union delivered a petition to Countdown's head office in Auckland. The petition, with more than 5000 signatures, calls for reinstatement of the company's Covid-19 discretionary leave policy. FIRST Union organiser Ragda Hassan said that earlier in the pandemic, Countdown had ensured people who needed to isolate were supported to do so but they have since reversed that decision and were now requiring workers to use sick leave allowances.