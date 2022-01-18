Horses and humans were unhurt in this accident in Kerikeri on Monday but the almost 140-year-old carriage was badly damaged. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Neither horses nor humans were injured but a historic carriage has been badly damaged in an accident near Kerikeri. The antique cart, pulled by a pair of Clydesdale horses, is a popular sight in Kerikeri as it regularly heads up Inlet Rd, around the town's one-way system and back in summer. Around noon on Tuesday, however, the horses were spooked by a passing car on Inlet Rd, and tried to turn around and head for home. The cart rolled and came to rest in a ditch next to the entrance to Roland's Wood. Horses and people were shocked but not seriously hurt. A tow truck driver and a local resident with a loader were preparing to remove the wreckage yesterday afternoon while causing as little extra damage as possible. Damage to the wooden body of the cart and one wheel was extensive but the steel chassis appeared to be intact. The cart and horses are owned by local identity Adrian Garrett, who preserves rare breeds of heavy horses and a collection of 19th Century horse-drawn vehicles. The damaged carriage was built in 1883.

Covid announcement due tomorrow

An announcement on whether or not Northland moves out of red under the traffic light system is due to be announced on Thursday. The Government's decision on the traffic light system came as a new variant of Covid-19 got closer to the country's doorstep - after confirmation that the potentially more infectious Omicron strain of the virus reached Australia. Northland moved into red in November last year. Seven new locations of interest have been identified in Northland. They are Pak'nSave in Kaitaia (Sunday January 9, from 7.50pm to 8.30pm and Saturday, January 15, from 3.59pm to 4.30pm), Pak'nSave Whangārei (Monday, January 10, from 12.08pm to 12.45pm), North Haven Hospice Whangārei (Monday, January 10, from 2.09pm to 3.30pm), Kmart Whangārei (Thursday, January 13, from 4.47pm to 5.30pm), Tech Solutions Kerikeri (Friday, January 14, from 10am to 11am), and The Warehouse Waipapa (Wednesday, January 12, 10am to 10.30am). Testing centres run by the Northland District Health Board across the region are operating everyday of this week at Winger Crescent in Kamo, 1 Sammaree Lane in Kerikeri, Dargaville Hospital, and at 11 Matthews Ave in Kaitaia (old Warehouse building). There are five active Covid cases in Northland, and the number of confirmed cases to date is 111.

Red Arrows on rails

Whangārei-based Dixie band The Red Arrows will be performing on Bay of Islands Vintage Railway trains leaving Kawakawa station from 10.30am on Saturday, January 22. The performances are a fundraiser for the railway trust, which is working to reinstate the historic railway all the way to Ōpua.

Sweetwater getting closer

Far North District Council reports progress on a new pipeline that will link Kaitāia's water treatment plant in Okahu Rd to aquifer bores at Sweetwater near Awanui. The pipeline is part of the Kaitāia Water Project, which is due to be completed by the middle of this year. Ten out of 14km pipeline have been built. The Sweetwater bores will provide up to 5000m3 of water a day and supplement the town's main water source, the Awanui River, which runs low during dry summers.

Dog units join search

Dog units from Auckland have come up to help in the search for Northlander Kukama Waa who has been missing for two weeks. Northland Police and Search and Rescue volunteers were back in the bush area near Pipiwai yesterday morning to continue their search for him. Waa, aged 58, was reported missing to police on the night of January 5. He is hearing-impaired and also has physical and mental impairments. Waa is described as Māori, about 5ft 8 (1.72m) tall, of large build, is bald and recently lost one of his arms. Anyone who might have seen Waa is asked to contact police immediately on 111 and quote event number P049210284.