Half price fares on all Northland bus services from April 1

It's not an April Fools' Day joke - all CityLink and BusLink services in Northland and Total Mobility Whangārei services will be half price from April 1. The discounts will apply to all CityLink and BusLink services in Northland as well as Total Mobility Whangārei services until June 30 and will be funded by Waka Kotahi. Rick Stolwerk, Northland Regional Transport Committee chairman, said the discounts were announced recently by the Government to provide lower-cost transport options for many New Zealanders and encourage a shift from private vehicles. Passengers on all of the participating services don't have to do anything, the discount will be automatically taken off when they pay for their ride.

Artists on show

Two Whangārei artists have art works in International Queenstown Art Centre Post Card Exhibition, which runs until April 3. The exhibition features post card size (A5) original art works across many mediums, genres and approaches – drawing, painting, printmaking, photography and more. Cecilia de Donatis, has work featuring drawing, linocuts, oil on board painting in the exhibition. Joan Emery has her original paintings as cards in the exhibition, covering many mediums/genres, including oil, watercolour, pastel, alcohol ink, photopolymer etchings, a NZ Historic Places series, collagraphs, embossed relief prints and the NZ Native Trees Wild Flower series One of the organisers of The International Queenstown Arts Centre Exhibition, Libby Mitchell, previously leased a studio at The Quarry Arts Centre in Whangārei.

Critical injuries in crash

Three people were injured — one of them critically — in a serious two-car crash in South Hokianga on Thursday. The collision occurred at the junction of State Highway 12 and Mountain Rd, midway between Whirinaki and Ōpononi, about 2.40pm. A St John spokesperson said two rescue helicopters and one ambulance responded. Two patients, one critical and one serious, were flown to Whangārei Hospital. The third patient was transported to Bay of Islands Hospital in a moderate condition.

Fire ban review

Following the rain of recent days Fire and Emergency NZ plans to review Northland's total fire ban early next week. Factors to be taken into consideration will include the weather this weekend. A prohibited fire season was declared on March 11 due to firefighters being stretched by a combination of dry conditions, careless fires, and the Covid outbreak reducing the number of volunteers available.

Firearms proposals

New Zealand Police is encouraging submissions from Northlanders on proposals for new regulations for shooting clubs and ranges, to help support community safety from firearms harm. On June 24 a new part of the Arms Act 1983 comes into force to strengthen the oversight of shooting clubs and ranges. The new laws create requirements for all shooting clubs to be approved, and all shooting ranges to be certified, by the police commissioner. Public consultation on the proposals for new regulations for shooting clubs and ranges is now open, and will run until May 4. The consultation document and further information can be found on the police website

Above and beyond

Bunnings and Touch NZ want to hear about Northlanders who go above and beyond to support touch rugby. Five 'Home Ground Heroes' will win $5000 toward their team's membership fees, uniforms, tournament travel and more. Nominations close this Friday. Visit touchnz.co.nz/bunnings-home-ground-heroes.

Air pistol arrest

A 63-year-old man was arrested in the Far North on Thursday night after allegedly threatening people near his property with an air pistol. A police spokesman said the man reportedly approached people known to him near his Paparore address and told them to leave the area, all while holding an air pistol. Police were called to the property around 8.30pm where they spoke to the man before taking him into custody. He was due to appear in the Kaitāia District Court yesterday to face charges related to threatening to kill and discharging a firearm.