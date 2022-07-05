Kerikeri High School is looking for a new principal to replace the long-serving Elizabeth Forgie.

New principal sought

Northland's biggest high school is looking for a new principal for the first time in almost 30 years. Elizabeth Forgie, who has been at Kerikeri High School for 34 years and principal for 29, has informed trustees she intends to retire at the end of the current school year.

It is expected the selection process will be completed before the next Board of Trustees election in September. Forgie, 67, was last month named a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to education.

She said she was keen to continue her involvement with the school after retiring, for example by supporting the Māori Department on behalf of the late Te Puawaitanga "Blossom" Silich, the school's relationship with Ngāti Rēhia, and its international student programme.

Driver flees from police

A 22-year-old man was arrested after fleeing from police in the Far North yesterday. The motorist caught officers' attention shortly before 5am when he drove off at speed after reportedly seeing the police unit in Karetu. Officers caught up with the vehicle in Kawakawa, however, he failed to stop when signalled by police. The vehicle was then found nearby and the driver was taken into custody.

A police spokesperson said he would appear in court on a number of driving offences.

Checks before school

Tamariki Ora is running a free before-school check for 4-year-olds at the Nḡati Hine Health Trust in Kawakawa, next to Caltex, today. A nurse will talk to parents about their child's health and development, teeth, height, weight, social and emotional wellbeing and immunisations. The free check-up will run from 10am to 3pm on 2/4 Reyner St in Kawakawa. Call or text 0800737573 for more information.

Challenges for AgriKids

The AgriKidsNZ Grand Final is expected to be a hot competition with 63 competitors all battling it out for the national title in Whangārei tomorrow and Friday. AgriKidsNZ contestants are challenged to a range of practical modules and challenges based on the food and fibre sector. Among the finalists are Kamo Intermediate School's The KIS Cows and the Udder Disappointments, aged from 11 to 13, and for the first time Whangārei Waiotira Wombles from Whangārei Intermediate.

New Zealand Young Farmers chief executive Lynda Coppersmith said the competition was a way for kids of all ages to get outside, have fun with friends and learn the importance of teamwork while also being exposed to where their food comes from.

Hunters were the shooters

Gunshots reported on the Karikari Peninsula on Monday afternoon were found to be from hunters in the area. A police spokesperson said officers responded to a report of a firearm being discharged just after 3.30pm and located "some individuals who were hunting". They were being spoken to about safe practices, the spokesperson added.

Young farmers competing

Whangārei will host the New Zealand Young Farmers Tournament Series national finals tomorrow. Seven fencing teams will be hammering away for the Goldpine Fencing title at 540 Millbrook Road, Taipuha from 7.30am to 10.30am. Next will be MyLivestock Stock Judging at 11am, where 20 NZYF members will be judged on their ability to score a range of animals across beef and dairy cattle, meat and wool breeds and fleece.Thirteen sharpshooters will also take aim at the Hunting and Fishing Clay Target title at the Whangārei Combined Clay Target Club at 10.30am. The winners will be announced the same night at the NZYF Norwood National Awards at Semenoff Stadium, hosted by Jay and Dunc from The Rock Drive. The FMG Young Farmer of the Year Grand Final is scheduled for the same day.