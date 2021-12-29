Northland news in brief: Gunshots callout in Whangarei; 3 new Covid cases in Hokianga

The Blues will now play the Highlanders at Semenoff Stadium instead of the Melbourne Rebels. Photo / NZME

The Blues will now play the Highlanders at Semenoff Stadium instead of the Melbourne Rebels. Photo / NZME

City to host Highlanders

Semenoff Stadium in Whangārei is now hosting the Blues vs the Highlanders clash in 2022 Super Rugby Pacific in a rejigged draw.

The Auckland franchise was originally scheduled to play the Melbourne Rebels at the venue on March 5 but Covid put paid to the original draw.

The Blues were to have kicked off their 2022 campaign against newcomers the Fijian Drau at Eden Park in February but are now playing Moana Pasifika at Mt Smart Stadium on February 18.

Venues for a couple of the Blues matches in late May are yet to be confirmed.

Ruawai climate action

Ruawai will be the first location for the Kaipara District Council's community adaptation planning, which is part of the climate change work programme.

The planning work supports KDC's goal of long-term community resilience to the impacts of climate change, set out in the Kaipara Ki Tua Climate Smart Strategic Framework.

It's the first step towards KDC working collectively with Ruawai and Raupo to lead the development of climate adaptation plans for their own communities.

Gunshots callout at Raumanga

Whangārei police responded to reports of gunshots in Raumanga yesterday.

Several police units were directed to the area. A Northland police spokesperson said there was quite some tension in Raumanga related to gang activities.

No injuries were reported and police investigations are under way.

3 new Covid cases in Hokianga

There were three new cases of Covid-19 in the Hokianga area yesterday.

All are from the same household and are linked to an existing case.

Northland remains at 84 per cent fully vaccinated, 88 per cent of Northlanders have had one dose.

As the nationwide Māori vaccination rate reached 80 per cent on Boxing Day, the Māori vaccination rate in Northland is at 75 per cent.