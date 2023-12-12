Prepare to see a sea of Santas this Sunday. Photo / Sarah Ivey

The Great Whangārei Santa Run is on this Sunday, December 17, at 10am. The event plans to spread Christmas cheer by running or walking anti-clockwise around the scenic Hātea Loop with both the start and finish line at the Canopy Bridge. Dress up in your best Santa outfit and show your festive side. There will be a prize-giving ceremony and a koha sausage sizzle. All donations collected will go towards purchasing perishable items for Christmas Kai Boxes. Registration is free and can be done via the Eventfinda website.

Stolen purse and bank cards returned

Tauranga police have arrested a man after a purse and bank cards were allegedly taken from a couple after a man who suffered a medical event. A couple were driving down Te Awanui Dr last week when the man suffered a medical event. While the man was assisted, his bank cards and wife’s purse were reportedly taken. Calls to the bank confirmed both the cards were allegedly used at various retail outlets in the area. A 40-year-old man was arrested and charged with theft and using a stolen card. The bank cards have been returned to the victims.

Market and live performance

Hine Raumati Whangārei have organised Te Mākete o Whangārei Terenga Paraoa for this Saturday, December 16. The market at Whangārei Terenga Paraoa Marae, 10 Porowini Ave, will be held from 6.30am until 1pm and feature a Fale Pasifika Tai Tokerau Dance Academy performance, live music and kapa haka. Over 30 stalls will feature with plenty of options for kai including Huckleberry Ice Cream, fry bread and more.

Solar farm for Ruawai

Local electricity lines company Northpower is developing a $25 million large-scale solar farm in Ruawai, as the first step in its renewable energy strategy. The 20ha solar farm will produce 28GWh, enough to power 3000 homes a year. The site was blessed last week and gifted the name Te Puna Mauri ō Omaru from local hapū Te Uri o Hau. Work on the project will start in early 2024 and finish in December 2024.

Onerahi Plunket clinic closed

Unforeseen circumstances has meant the Onerahi Plunket clinic will be closed until 2024 when it is expected to re-open. If any appointments are booked at this clinic, your Plunket nurse will be in touch to arrange a new location. Plunket has apologised for any inconvenience.

Insurance selttlements

The Insurance Council of New Zealand says insurers have fully settled 87 per cent of all private insurance claims from the Auckland Anniversary weekend and Cyclone Gabrielle weather events. The two events are separately the two largest insurance weather events in New Zealand history. Insurers have settled 99,798 of 115,353 claims valued at $3.6 billion.