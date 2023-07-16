A Kaipara family who lost their home and business in a blaze are being supported by the Kaipara community.

A Givealittle page has been set up to help the Kaipara family whose home and business were destroyed when Gas Kaihū went up in flames on July 4. The Kaihū Community Group have appealed for donations to help the family get back up on their feet after the blaze, which was reportedly caused by an electrical fault with a freezer. The Advocate understands the family is currently staying in a new home but may have to move before their house can be replaced.

Pōwhiri for principal

An official pōwhiri will take place today to welcome He Puna Ruku Mātauranga O Whangaruru’s new principal, Anaru Heteraka. Heteraka joins the kura after several years in school leadership, teaching and mentorship based in Tāmaki Makaurau. People attending the pōwhiri are asked to arrive at the kura at 9.30am, ready for its 10am start.

Missing Mia materialises

A Kaitāia woman missing for five days returned home on Friday. The whānau of Mia, who went missing from her Matthews Ave home on Monday last week, announced on Friday that she was ‘home and safe’. The family thanked everyone who provided information, help and awhi during “an incredibly difficult time”.

Big scores in Lotto draws

Two local Lotto players had a roaring Saturday night, together winning more than half a million dollars. A Northlander won $500,000 in Lotto’s First Division after splitting the $1 million prize pool with a second winner from Hamilton. The winning ticket in Northland was bought from MyLotto. Whangārei Heads locals should check their tickets too after Four Square Parua Bay sold a separate winning ticket, worth $23,450. The lucky Lotto player is one of 13 nationwide to take home some of the Second Division prize money. Powerball was not struck and will be $12 million on Wednesday night’s draw.

Sorrow sparks support

Loved ones are rallying around a Whangārei family grieving the death of their 18-year-old daughter following a fatal crash in Kumeū, Auckland. A Givealittle page has been created for the family of Ella-Rose Donker, who died in a crash on Coatesville-Riverhead Highway on June 10. The page describes how Donker’s parents and her three siblings had their world shattered by their youngest family member’s death. Her parents have been too grief-stricken to return to work, so donations will go toward easing any financial stress at this time.

Cafe moves away

Ruawai locals are working on a solution to open a cafe in the Kaipara settlement after a popular haunt closed for good. The Well Cafe on Freyberg St closed its doors permanently on Sunday as the business is reportedly relocating to Dargaville. However, residents have vowed to explore ways to have a cafe open in the area.