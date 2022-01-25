A Givealittle campaign has been set up for Takahue man Pete Gay who lost his home to a fire earlier this month, above.

A Givealittle campaign for an 81-year-old Takahue man who was badly hurt and lost everything he owned in a house fire on January 14 has so far raised more than $3500. Taylor Arona started the appeal for her grandfather Pete Gay, who suffered burns to his hands and arms and a serious laceration to one arm. He is undergoing skin grafts at Middlemore Hospital in Auckland. As of yesterday morning $3520 had been raised from 44 donors. Go to givealittle.co.nz/cause/starting-from-the-beginning to donate.

Acid throwing claim

A woman accused of deliberately throwing acid at someone has appeared in Kaikohe District Court. Danielle Rihari-Perham, 29, entered not guilty pleas to throwing acid with intent to injure and threatening to kill or do grievous bodily harm – and elected a judge-alone trial. Judge Gene Tomlinson remanded her on bail for a case review hearing on March 29. The offence of acid throwing is punishable by up to 14 years' imprisonment; threats to kill can result in penalties of up to seven years' imprisonment. Rihari-Perham was represented by Catherine Cull.

Fatal crash witnesses sought

Police are appealing for witnesses to a crash in Waipū that killed an elderly couple just before Christmas last year. Jean Muriel Stewart died in the two-car crash on State Highway 1 on December 23, and her husband Kelvin Ross Stewart died later in hospital. Police are trying to piece together the events leading up to the crash that killed the couple, both 80. Anyone who saw the vehicles collide around noon is asked to contact police on 105 and quote file number 211223/3317.



Auditions for 'Beauty'

Kerikeri's Stage Door Theatre Company is looking for performers for its upcoming production of Beauty and Beast. Auditions for the ensemble will take place on February 5 with lead auditions on February 6 and call-backs on February 7. For more information or to register contact Miriam Collins via beautybeastkerikeri2022@gmail.com.

Guilty plea after child critically injured

A child is still unable to walk or talk after being critically injured in a head-on collision in Raumanga last year. The boy, 8, was in a coma for about three weeks after the car in which he was a passenger crashed around 3.45pm on Tauroa St on December 28. Police prosecutor Sergeant Chris Goodall said he is still unable to walk or talk properly. Peter Stringfellow, 53, who was driving, yesterday pleaded guilty in the Whangārei District Court to drink-driving causing injury, driving while disqualified for a third or subsequent time, and a breach of intensive supervision. Stringfellow has numerous prior convictions for driving offences - 10 for drink-driving and nine for driving while disqualified. His blood-alcohol reading after December's crash was 217mg - the equivalent of a breath-alcohol reading of 1085mcg. Judge Gene Tomlinson further remanded Stringfellow in custody for sentencing on April 6.

Power lines blamed for fire

The Kaikohe Fire Brigade was called to a roadside fire about 10pm on Monday. Firefighters suspected the blaze, on Te Pua Rd, near the junction with Lake Rd, was caused by power lines arcing because it was accompanied by a widespread power outage.