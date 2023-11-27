Northland news in brief: Gas leak at Ōtaika shops; volunteers find pig’s head

Ōtaika Shopping Centre. Photo / Michael Cunningham

The Ōtaika Shopping Centre had to be evacuated on Monday afternoon after reports of a gas leak. Whangārei firefighters were investigating the leak but believed it was due to a “ruptured pipe”. The gas leak was the second reported that day following an earlier one at a Whau Valley property on Fairway Dr.

Porcine pecularity

A group of Whangārei volunteers who gather monthly to clean up parts of the city collected 540kg of rubbish in Onerahi on Sunday. The Love Whangārei Monthly Cleanup, run by For Our Real Clean Environment (Force), resulted in a pig’s head, a surfboard fin and a toy car being found and disposed of. This was the last clean-up for the year, and the group’s work will resume in January.

Harley head-on

Police said the motorcyclist killed in a head-on crash in Whangārei on Saturday was a 65-year-old man. The man’s Harley Davidson reportedly crossed the centre line and hit a Mitsubishi Outlander station wagon been driven by a 59-year-old woman on State Highway 1 on Saturday afternoon.

Marine magic

People can learn about Northland’s unique marine biodiversity by exploring Reotahi Reserve at the Reotahi Snorkel Day this Sunday. The event, hosted by Experiencing Marine Reserves and Northland Regional Council, will run from 10am to 3pm. Participants need to bring their own gear or get free hire of marks, snorkels, fins and wetsuits. Donations are welcome.

Cycleway construction

Work is under way to improve safety on the new Pou Herenga Tai Twin Coast Cycle Trail alternative route. A 60km/h speed limit is being introduced, as well as electronic warning signs that can be activated by cyclists and pedestrians, allowing them to safely cross at the junction of Ōpua’s Franklin St, English Bay Road, Oromāhoe Rd and State Highway 11.

Tourism’s twin

The Restaurant Association and Hospitality NZ have welcomed the decision by the new Government to incorporate hospitality into the expanded tourism portfolio. The new Minister of Tourism and Hospitality is Matt Doocey. The recognition of hospitality in the tourism portfolio underscores a “respect for the pivotal role that our industry contributes to the New Zealand economy and the tourism experience”, Restaurant Association chief executive Marisa Bidois said.

Highway hold-up

A detour will be in place on State Highway 10 today while resurfacing work takes place in Kerikeri between Wiroa Rd and Waimate N Rd. The detour is expected to add five minutes to motorists’ travel times. A reduced speed limit of 30km/h will be in place for the duration of the works on SH10 to help protect the new surface.