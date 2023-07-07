A fire inspector at the scene of the Kaihu Gas station fire on Wednesday morning. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Fire investigators have concluded that the Gas Kaihu fire is not suspicious, saying a fault in one of the freezers in the shop is to blame. The Gas station - the only one in the area - was destroyed in a blaze on Tuesday night, leaving its owners without a business or home. Fire investigator Craig Bain said it looked very much like the fault was from a glass-door freezer in the fuel station shop. The fire would have spread from that area, hitting the ceiling and fanning out across it, burning the building as it went, he said.

$30k boost for Bay business

Sean Hallowes and Tanya Bijl of Aerion Sports Coaches.

Areion Sports Coaches - the trailblazing manufacturer of custom-built horse floats, caravans and 4x4 motor homes in the Bay of Islands - is the latest recipient of Top Energy’s $30,000 Business Development Fund. Horse riding duo Sean Hallowes and Tanya Bijl set up the company in 2019 and their success has spurred demand for their product and outstripped current production capacity. The fund will provide the financial boost they need to scale production. Hallowes said their expansion will be great for the Far North economy as they look to employ more locals and train them in a variety of skills from coachbuilding to engineering, cabinet making, fibreglass technology and spray painting.

MSD initiative aids farmers

Almost 60 Northland property owners have benefited from a Ministry of Social Development (MSD) programme that helps employ jobseekers to support the Cyclone Gabrielle clean-up. The Enhanced Taskforce Green (ETFG) programme has been running in the region since March 6 and has seen 12 local jobseekers, students and workers at risk of returning to benefits help 58 farmers restore their land. MSD, in collaboration with Whangārei District Council, provided funding to Te Iwi O Te Roroa, to start mobile clean-up crews across the region. ETFG is also supported by the Rural Support Trust, Federated Farmers, and Northland Regional Council.

Safe driving urged as rain looms

With heavy rain expected to hit the Northland region, Waka Kotahi is reminding drivers to be ready for winter weather if travelling in the coming days. This means slowing down, increasing following distances, switching headlights on and watching for flooding and other debris on the road. While Waka Kotahi contractors have comprehensive winter maintenance plans in place, they rely upon road users driving to the conditions. Contractors will have teams onsite monitoring conditions and ready to respond if needed. Bad weather can result in state highways being closed at short notice. Drivers are encouraged to check the very latest weather conditions before they travel.

Northpower Trust chairman stepping down

Outgoing Northpower Electric Power Trust chairman Erc Angelo.

After nine terms as chairman of the Northpower Electric Power Trust, Erc Angelo has stepped down and remains as a trustee. Phil Heatley is elected as the new chairman and Sheena McKenzie is continuing as deputy chairwoman. Angelo was the first elected chair of the trust in 1993. At the time, the electricity asset value of Northpower was $47 million and that has grown to over $300m plus fibre assets of almost $100m during his tenure. Trustees hold the shares in Northpower Limited on behalf of all consumers connected to the Northpower networks in the Kaipara and Whangārei districts. Northpower consumers are invited to lunch and the 2023 Northpower Trust AGM from 12.30pm at Northland Events Centre on Wednesday, July 26. The AGM will start at 1pm.

Paper bags with handles needed

Whānau Āwhina Plunket Whangārei is in need of brown paper bags with handles for its free shop at the family centre. Bags can be dropped at the centre at 33 King St, Kensington or to its main office at 8B Porowini Ave, Morningside.

New Waitangi Limited CEO

Ben Dalton has been announced as the new chief executive of Waitangi Limited starting September 1, the Waitangi National Trust announced. Dalton, who is of Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Porou, Scottish, Irish and Danish whakapapa, is currently deputy chief executive – place, with Te Tūāpapa Kura Kāinga Ministry of Housing and Urban Development. He has led an impactful career which has also included former roles as chief operating officer of the Provincial Growth Unit, deputy chief executive roles with the Ministry of Primary Industries and Ministry of Fisheries, andchief executive of Crown Forestry Rental Trust. Waitangi National Trust chairman Pita Tipene said Dalton had impressed with the quality of his executive experience over significant and complex issues and organisations.



