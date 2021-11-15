Northland news in brief: Free GP appointments

Free GP appointments for Northlanders unsure about the Covid-19 vaccine are available until November 30. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Learn about Covid vaccine

Free GP appointments for Northlanders unsure about the Covid-19 vaccine are available until November 30. The cost is covered by the Mahitahi Hauora Primary Health Entity, which extended the initiative by 15 days due to great uptake. Around 215 people underwent a free GP consultation to discuss their worries. People living in Tai Tokerau either unvaccinated or who have received only their first jab can book a free appointment at any general practice in the region - even if they are not enrolled. Chief executive Jensen Webber said the PHE wanted to let people have in-depth talks with health professionals about the benefits and side effects of the vaccine.

New Paihia custodian

Community group Focus Paihia has appointed Henare Rapana as the town's new custodian. He replaces Vern Witehira, who retired earlier this year after many years' service keeping the Bay of Islands town spick and span. Rapana has previously been part of Witehira's summer team so is well acquainted with the requirements of the town custodian contract.

Community update on Dec 1

Focus Paihia is holding its annual community update on December 1. As well as a run-down on what the group has achieved during the past year and what's still in the pipeline, the community trust's 2021 Volunteer of the Year will be announced and celebrated. The event will start at 5.30pm with the venue yet to be confirmed.

Collection digitalised

The Te Ahu Museum is digitising its range of collections and sharing them on the museum's Facebook page. It is inviting supporters to take part in the next series of posts regarding the theme, "My favourite object in the museum collection". The museum team can photograph the object and design the post, which will be forwarded to you for approval before posting. Contact Linda.Wigley@fndc.govt.nz. facebook.com/TeAhuMuseumandArchives/.

Pump tracks for young cyclists

Two competition-grade pump tracks for young cycling enthusiasts are about to open in Te Hiku. The first, at Korora Park, Ahipara will be officially opened this Saturday, November 20, at 10am, while a slightly larger track under construction at Kaitaia's Memorial Park is due to be completed in about six weeks' time. Both are part of the Te Hiku o te Ika Revitalisation Project. Eight previously unemployed people are helping Velosolutions build the tracks.