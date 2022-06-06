Northland news in brief: Free CPR courses, fire being investigated

Paihia's Far Out Ocean Research Collective received the 2021 Environment Grant for its work on the first dedicated survey of female parāoa/sperm whales in Aotearoa. Photo/ Jochen Zaeschmar

Fire investigators were at the scene of a blaze in Kaikohe yesterday morning. The fire broke out at commercial premises on Memorial Ave and firefighters were called just after 2.30am. A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said two fire appliances responded and the fire was extinguished shortly after 3.30am. A police spokesperson confirmed police were also in attendance.

Free CPR courses

Two free CPR courses organised by Mangonui Lions and St John will be offered at St John Hall in Coopers Beach on Saturday, June 11, and Wednesday, June 15. Sessions begin at 2pm and numbers are limited. To reserve your place, contact Eileen on 027 474 3807.

NRU community day at Taipa

All Northland schools and clubs are welcome to attend Northland Rugby Union's community day on Tuesday, June 28, from 3.30-5.30pm at Taipa Area School. The community team will take kids through some fun and engaging skill-based activities that are suitable for all ages. From 5pm, all can enjoy a barbecue.

Sustainable fishing to the fore

This year's United Nations World Oceans Day tomorrow highlights the theme Revitalisation: Collective Action for the Ocean. Moana New Zealand's Harvest Footprint Project will seek to co-ordinate the efforts of its fishers with the expertise of industry specialists to chart a sustainable path forward, reducing their footprint and treading more lightly. The project is supported by Wellington-based sustainability consultancy Terra Moana and internationally-recognised fishing technologist Steve Eayrs. Eayrs, who recently authored a global review of fishing gear modifications to reduce seabed contact for the NZ Department of Conservation, said he was surprised to learn many New Zealand trawl fishers had made great inroads to reduce seabed contact and catches of unwanted fish species.

Canon grant applications open

The 2022 Canon Oceania Grants Programme has once again opened for submissions.

The programme supports individuals and organisations making a difference in their community, with a focus on the categories of Community, Education and Environment.

Last year, a Paihia-based ocean research group was one of three winners chosen from across the country. Grant winners are selected based on the positive impact of their initiatives on the community, and 2021 winners have put their rewards to great use.

Submissions close on July 29.