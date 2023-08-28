Hannah Wilkinson in front of the mural she painted to commemorate the Football Ferns' historic win over Norway in the Fifa Women's World Cup. Photo / Supplied

Football Fern paints mural

Football star Hannah Wilkinson has painted a public mural celebrating New Zealand’s victory over Norway, a breakthrough moment for women’s football in Aotearoa. Wilkinson designed the 6x4 metre mural at Auckland United in Mount Roskill as a thank-you to the home crowd for their overwhelming support throughout the campaign. She said the win over Norway saw the Football Ferns crash onto the Kiwi sporting scene and inspired the younger generation.

Daddodil Day golf tourney

Waiotira golfers at the Hikurangi Golf Club 19th Annual Daffodil Day golf tournament. Photo / Supplied

Around 144 golfers took part in the Hikurangi Golf Club’s annual Daffodil Day tournament which raised $21,000 for the New Zealand Cancer Society. The club has raised a total of $293,056 over the 19 years the event has been running. Hikurangi Golf Club president Felice Croft was amazed at the support from the region’s golfing community, and the dozens of local companies along with club members who contributed an array of prizes and took part in the fairway fun. The winning team, whose prize was a fishing/diving day trip from Tūtūkākā, was Bernie Reti, Will Noah, Nic Bean, and Myles Ferris.

Carrington Estate liquidations

Three companies behind the luxury Carrington Estate in the Far North are facing liquidation. The Commissioner of Inland Revenue has applied to the High Court at Whangārei to liquidate the companies Carrington Estate Jade LP, Carrington Winery Jade LP and Carrington Resort Jade LP over outstanding debts to the IRD. The companies were behind the luxury Carrington Estate on the Karikari Peninsula, in the Far North. The matter was called in the High Court at Whangārei on Monday and the matter was adjourned to October 16 for further hearing.

Sport fields waste oil warning

The Northland Regional Council is warning sports bodies, schools and other organisations not to use waste oil to mark playing fields after coming across the issue in the region recently. Council chair Tui Shortland said the use of waste oil in this way did not comply with the permitted activity rule for discharges to land in the Proposed Regional Plan for Northland. Continued discharges to land of waste oil could cause contamination of soils, contaminate ground water and where the application is near stormwater drains the discharge could cause contamination to surface water. She said people using the fields might also experience skin irritation and infections if they came into contact with the substance.

Thrift collective pop-up shop

The thrift collective has opened a pop-up shop on Quality St, Whangārei, that will be open on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays until September 14. The shop will feature an array of quality second-hand goods from 10am until 2.30pm each day.

Open day workshops

Palate Wholesome Collective Community Centre is hosting an open day this Saturday, September 2, from 10am until 5pm. There will be a range of workshops on gluten-free and vegan cooking, NZ sign language, te reo Māori, breathwork and body movement, traditional Māori medicine (Rongoā) and gardening.