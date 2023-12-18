Northland first responders are urging people to take care on the region's roads this Christmas holiday.

Northland’s first responders and road safety advocates are encouraging people to take care this summer as Northland’s road toll sits at 33 deaths. Last year, 38 people died on the region’s roads — the highest Northland road toll in decades for a calendar year. Northland Rescue Helicopter paramedic Paul Davis and pilot Steve Couchman have pleaded with motorists to rethink their behaviour to reduce unnecessary harm and deaths.

Kerikeri man charged

A 31-year-old Kerikeri man has appeared in the Kaikohe District Court after a man was found outside the Kerikeri police station with wounds that suggested he had been stabbed. The man was transported to Whangārei Hospital in a serious condition after being found on Sunday night. The 31-year-old was charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. Police are continuing to investigate.

No toxic algae

Water testing in Whangārei’s Town Basin shows no sign of toxic algae. A precautionary warning was issued last week when an algal bloom was seen developing in the water, but the tests have found it is not toxic.

Sunscreens database

Consumer NZ has launched an online database allowing New Zealanders to choose sunscreen brands that are transparent about how often they test their products. Under the mandatory sunscreen standard, companies are not required to regularly test their products to ensure different batches meet their label claims. The database also has information about sunscreen ingredients, SPF and water-resistance claims, sunscreen type and price.

Adopt a kitten

Whangārei Cat Rescue is hosting a kitten adoption party at Animates, 18 Carruth St, Whangārei, on Saturday. The event will be from 10am until 12pm.

Covid levels fall

Wastewater results show Covid-19 infection levels in Northland have dropped from a peak in late November. ESR’s latest wastewater surveillance shows a Northland average of 2 million copies of the virus detected per person a day — a 60 per cent drop on two weeks ago. Reported case numbers in Northland have remained steady with 25 cases reported per day.

Mail theft reminder

Police are reminding people not to send gift cards, vouchers and money through the post in the lead-up to Christmas. They say the busiest time of the year for items being posted is when more instances of mail theft occur. If a parcel is stolen after NZ Post completes delivery, the theft needs to be reported to police because it becomes a matter for them.

Pawsome volunteers sought

Helping Paws in Mangawhai is on the lookout for volunteers over the summer. This could be a few hours once a week, fortnight or even month, just to give a helping hand. You will need to be available in the morning and will be changing food and water bowls, litter trays and bedding, as well as undertaking light cleaning. You can then spend as long as you like hanging out with their cats. Message Helping Paws Volunteers on Facebook if you are interested.